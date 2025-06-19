Arsenal’s brutal opening 2025/26 fixtures mean Berta must act fast in the transfer market

If Arsenal’s decision makers needed extra motivation this transfer window, here it is:

Manchester United (away)

Leeds United (home)

Liverpool (away)

Nottingham Forest (home)

Manchester City (home)

Newcastle United (away)

Those are the Gunners’ first six league fixtures of the 2025/26 season. 2025/2026 Full Premier League Fixture List.

Aside from perhaps Leeds United, though even they cannot be underestimated, Arsenal must be at their absolute best in every one of these games.

That means resolving midfield uncertainty should Thomas Partey depart, securing a top striker and winger early, and clearly defining Kai Havertz’s role within the squad.

There is no room for hesitation or experimentation this time around.

A transfer window off to a familiar start

Despite the urgency, the summer window has not started as planned.

Last year, Edu was tasked with a clear mission. In addition to signing a left back, he was expected to bring in a striker, a left-sided central midfielder, and a top winger – key additions to help push Arsenal closer to the title after falling just two points short.

However, the striker never arrived. The pursuit of Mikel Merino stalled until late in the summer, and following failed moves for key wide targets, the club made a deadline-day panic move for an out-of-form Raheem Sterling.

Between late arrivals, unsettled signings, and missed opportunities, the 2024 window was far from a success.

Then came January. Rather than using it to correct those missteps, Arsenal stood still. It only deepened the sense of frustration around the Emirates.

Arsenal must deliver their best window yet

Last season’s slow finish, growing injury list, and the ambitious moves being made by Premier League rivals should be all the motivation Arsenal need to act with intent and precision.

So far, that urgency has yet to translate into meaningful progress.

Perhaps the challenging start to the fixture list will change that.

Deals for Martín Zubimendi and Kepa Arrizabalaga are said to be close, but where is the movement on attacking reinforcements?

Andrea Berta must now take decisive action. The new signings must be integrated in time for pre-season.

These opening fixtures are not routine, they could determine whether Arsenal compete for the title or fall behind before autumn arrives.

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Daniel O

