Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka fit to start for England after injury scare

Arsenal star man, Bukayo Saka, was among a number of names to miss England’s one nil win over Andorra in World Cup qualifying on Saturday. The three Lions laboured to a lacklustre win which drew criticism from swathes of England supporters.

Thomas Tuchel was less than impressed too as he voiced his dissatisfaction after the poor showing. To England’s defence, the starting eleven wasn’t at full strength due to a number of key players either starting on the bench or missing out entirely. One such player is the ever impressive Bukayo Saka as he wasn’t even named on the bench. Despite his absence, he’s now set to feature in the starting lineup when England take on Senegal in a friendly later today.

Bukayo Saka “looking forward to tomorrow”

Speaking ahead of the game, the Arsenal man revealed an injury picked up in the final Premier League game of the season was to blame for his absence against Andorra. “After the last (Premier League) game of the season I had a little strain,” Saka told reporters on Monday via HaytersTV. “Fair play to England, they managed me well. The manager left me out (on Saturday) and said I will play tomorrow.

“I love coming to England camps and playing for England. It has been a bit of a frustrating year with injuries but I am here now and looking forward to tomorrow.”

England face the Senegalese in World Cup qualifyier

England will face a tougher test when they take on the Senegalese on Tuesday. The Lions of Teranga are unbeaten in their last 23 games in all competitions. Thus, they will be eager to exact revenge on The Three Lions who beat them three nil the last time they faced at the 2022 World Cup.

That said, England will be buoyed by their winning streak under Tuchel thus far and the return of a certain Bukayo Saka. Despite suffering a disappointing season by his standards at club level, he’s still one of England’s top players and is capable of being the difference between a win and either a draw or a loss.

The Gunners will be eagerly awaiting his return to form next season. A tally of 12 goals and 13 assists in all competitions is impressive to say the least, but we all know the levels he’s capable of hitting!

Just Arsenal End of Season Awards: Who is your Attacker of the Season?

What would you rate his season out of 10? I’ll give him a respectable 6 so what about you? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Benjamin Kenneth

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…