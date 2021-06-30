Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka heralded as ‘Fearless’ by former England star

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka impressed once again last night as England overcame Germany to book their place in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.

The Gunners Player of the Year convinced manager Gareth Southgate to keep his place in the side after his UEFA Star of the Match performance against the Czech Republic last week, and played positively and agressively once again yesterday.

Saka may now be set to start another match on Saturday when we take on Ukraine for a place in the semi-final, and Rio Ferdinand certainly wont be criticising his selection after his display.

“We talk about being fearless as a young player, he’s got no qualms about going and roaming around the pitch,” Rio Ferdinand told Match of the Day watchers(via the DailyStar).

“He picked the ball up all over the pitch and what was great about him is that he had the confidence to go at them.

“He’s the one player who’s receiving it and driving with it at times. He’s drawing fouls where we seem very dangerous in those areas.

“He’s got that unpredictability in the team. He gets it and you don’t know if he’s going to go left or right.

“The one thing you do know is that he’ll take the ball to people. He’s willing to get onto it and turn defence into attack.”

Saka has been in top form since putting on the famous Three Lions shirt, and his guile and hard work should be motivation in itself fr the other players.

The Arsenal wonderkid is showing up some of his more experienced rivals, and I can’t help but see him continuing to star at the tournament.

Is there any chance that Saka’s place could be at risk, possibly due to Mount’s return to training ahead of the next match?

Patrick