Arsenal’s Bundesliga target admits that he has spoken to other teams

Dayot Upamecano has admitted that he spoke to other teams about joining them before he decided to sign a new deal with RB Leipzig.

The young Frenchman is one of the best young defenders in the world at the moment and he is also a long-term target for Arsenal (The Sun).

The Gunners tried to sign him in the summer of 2019 but they failed in their bid to get that deal over the line.

They remain one of his suitors and they may have been one of the teams who spoke to him about joining them.

‘I’ve been in Leipzig for more than three years, I feel good. I’ve been in demand, I talked to some clubs, it’s true, but I’m not in a hurry,’ he said, as reported by MEN.

‘We’ll see what happens in the future.

‘I extended my contract with Leipzig because I feel good with my team-mates. My coach is giving me confidence. He’s learning as well, but he gives me confidence and it improves my level.’

He has now signed a new deal until 2023, but the contract has a release clause that can be activated from the end of next season.

Arsenal has made a number of defensive acquisitions recently, but should they need to strengthen their team again in the next transfer window, they might return for the impressive Frenchman.