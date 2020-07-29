Arsenal’s Bundesliga target downplays recent transfer rumours

A recent report via the Metro claims that Arsenal is one of the teams looking to sign Borussia Monchengladbach defender, Matthias Ginter, but the defender has played down those rumours.

The German is one of the most recognisable defenders in the Bundesliga and he has been watched by a host of European sides, including Arsenal.

The Gunners aren’t the only team that has been linked with a move for him with Inter Milan and Chelsea also reported as interested parties.

However, the defender seems to be settled at the German side as he has played down those reports, insisting that he still has a lot to offer his current team.

The defender who won the World Cup with Germany in 2014, claims that he took a step further since he has been at his current team and he still has unfinished business with them.

“I took the next step at Gladbach and I still have a lot left to do here,” Ginter remarked in an interview with German news outlet BILD, which was shared on their online edition.

Arsenal is looking to add some new defenders to their team ahead of next season, and if they are serious about landing Ginter, then they will put in an official bid.