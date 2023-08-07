Arsenal’s Caitlin Foord fires Australia into the Women’s World Cup Quarter-Finals! by Michelle

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Co-hosts Australia are into the World Cup quarter-finals for a fourth time, after Arsenal forward Caitlin Foord fired them past Denmark in Sydney today, 7th August. For Denmark and Arsenal’s young Danish forward Kathrine Kuhl, it’s the end of the road in their World Cup journey.

Arsenal’s Caitlin Foord set the the Matilda’s on their way, firing a powerful low shot between the legs of Lene Christensen halfway through the first half after a great long ball in from Mary Fowler. Hayley Raso, returning from injury, scored in the second half with Australia finishing 2-0 up on Denmark.

Foord, born just 100 kilometers south of Sydney in Shellharbour, was really on her home turf, where she once scored 28 goals in 86 appearances across four different spells with Sydney FC.

28 year old Foord joined Arsenal in January 2020 and recently signed a new contract, extending her stay with our Gunners.

Australian hero Sam Kerr made her first appearance at this World Cup, coming on for Raso in the 80th minute. Kerr was unable to play in any of the group stage games, due to a calf injury picked up in training. Arsenal’s Steph Catley has been captaining Australia admirably, in the absence of Kerr.

Australia will play in the quarter-finals on Saturday 12th August, kick-off 09:00am UK. The Matildas will face either France or Morocco, which will be determined in their match which takes place on Tuesday 8th August, kick-off 13:00 UK.

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

