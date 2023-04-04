Arsenal’s Catley & Foord withdrawn from Australia Women squad due to injury by Michelle

Arsenal forward Caitlin Foord sustained a hamstring injury in Arsenal’s dominant 2-1 win over Manchester City at Meadow Park, on Sunday.

The injury will be a real blow for Foord, especially with the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 taking place this summer, Foord’s Arsenal teammate and fellow Matilda Steph Catley, has already been ruled out for April’s international tournament due to a foot injury, with Head coach Tony Gustavsson saying:

“When it comes to Steph, it’s a non-contact injury in her foot. She’s going to come in and see our (medical) team in London when we’re there but she’s definitely not available for the April camp and maybe some weeks after that.

“When it comes to the World Cup, it’s too early to comment. We’ll just focus on the April camp and take it from there.” Source: FTBL

The Commbank Matildas will face two British opponents in international friendlies – Scotland at AFC Wimbledon’s Cherry Red Records Stadium on Friday before taking on UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 champions England at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford next Tuesday.

Catley has a non.contact foot injury and last played for Arsenal at the beginning of March 2023, when our Gunners beat Chelsea 3-1 to win the Conti Cup. Catley and Foord are a formidable duo for club and country and will be sorely missed by Arsenal and their national team.

Wishing both Steph and Caitlin a speedy recovery and hoping to see them back on the pitch soon.

Michelle Maxwell

