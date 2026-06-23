Arsenal’s Calafiori valuation will scare every suitor this summer

Riccardo Calafiori is set to remain at Arsenal, as the club has placed a high valuation on the Italian left-back this summer, a stance that is expected to deter potential suitors.

The Gunners now possess some of the strongest players in Europe within their squad, and Calafiori is widely considered to belong in that category. His performances have attracted attention from top clubs, including Real Madrid, who were reportedly interested in a move for him earlier in the summer window.

Arsenal Firm on Calafiori Valuation

Los Blancos eventually moved for Marc Cucurella, and it has been suggested that Arsenal’s valuation of Calafiori played a key role in that outcome. According to Team Talk, the Gunners value the defender at around €100 million, reflecting both his importance to the squad and his long-term potential.

Arsenal are confident about retaining the player, particularly as he is reportedly happy in London and not seeking a transfer. This stability has strengthened the club’s position as they aim to keep their key players together ahead of another competitive season.

The club view Calafiori as an important figure in their ongoing project and believe he will continue to play a significant role in their pursuit of success in the coming years. As a result, they have no intention of sanctioning his departure during this transfer window.

Arsenal Focus on Squad Stability

Rather than considering offers for key players, Arsenal are prioritising squad strengthening and internal development. The aim is to build on recent progress by adding new signings while maintaining the core of the team that has delivered strong performances.

Calafiori is expected to remain part of that core group, with the club taking steps to ensure he remains settled and focused on his role.

Although Arsenal are currently firm in their stance, the defender is expected to continue attracting interest due to his quality and profile. However, any future approach would likely require an extraordinary offer to even be considered.

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