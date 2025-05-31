Arsenal’s Caldentey wins Women’s Champions League Goal of the Tournament

Arsenal Women’s Mariona Caldentey has won the UEFA Women’s Champions League Goal of the Tournament award for the 2024-25 season. Her stunning strike against Lyon in the semi-final second leg beat out entries from Melchie Dumornay of Lyon and Aitana Bonmatí of Barcelona to claim the top honour.

Stunning strike seals the award

Caldentey’s goal was a moment of real class. In the first half of the return leg at the Emirates, she received a pass from Alessia Russo on the edge of the penalty area and curled a beautiful effort into the top-right corner to give Arsenal a 2-1 lead. The goal helped spark a dominant performance as the Gunners went on to win 4-1 and book their place in the final.

A debut season to remember

Caldentey joined Arsenal in the summer of 2024 on a free transfer from Barcelona and made an instant impact. Her debut campaign was hugely successful, both individually and collectively. She was instrumental in Arsenal’s historic run to the UEFA Women’s Champions League title, their first since 2007. In the final on 24 May, a second-half goal from Stina Blackstenius sealed a 1-0 win over holders Barcelona Femení.

In addition to lifting European silverware, Caldentey was named Arsenal Women Player of the Season and also picked up the WSL Player of the Season award. She contributed 19 goals and ten assists in 41 appearances across all competitions, underlining her influence on the pitch.

Her recognition for Goal of the Tournament caps off a memorable season that has firmly established her as one of the stars of the women’s game.

