Arsenal’s Canadian duo D’Angelo & Lacasse “best day ever!” ahead of Women’s World Cup by Michelle

Canada Women goalkeeper Sabrina D’Angelo joined Arsenal Women in the 2023 January transfer window. Sabs and Arsenal’s new recruit Cloe Lacasse, who signed for the club this week are teammates in the CANWNT and now also Arsenal teammates and they couldn’t be happier, with Sabs saying it’s the “BEST DAY EVER!”. Arsenal Canadian duo will be heading to the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand as part of their national team squad.

Canada’s first game in the World Cup is 21st July, 03:30 UK: Nigeria v Canada – watch it on the BBC.

26 July, 13:00: Canada v Katie McCabe’s Republic of Ireland – watch it on ITV

31 July, 11:00: Canada v Steph Catley & Caitlin Foord Australia – watch it on the BBC

Watch Arsenal players in action at Women’s World Cup 2023 FREE in UK – FULL SCHEDULE

Sabs & Lacasse have been playing against each other for years with Cloe saying “Been scoring goals against Sabrina for years, it would be great to bring that here, she would like that” – see full tweet video below.

“Been scoring goals against Sabrina for years, it would be great to bring that here, she would like that” 😂 Agent Sabs! pic.twitter.com/NPTA1r8L9e — AWFCLIPS (@awfclips) June 29, 2023

We Gooners certainly have a lot of our Gunners in action at the Women’s World Cup – Canada being another one to watch! It will be great to see Lacasse in action before she joins The Arsenal proper in pre-season training!

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….