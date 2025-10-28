Arsenal’s Carabao League Cup dilemma: rest players or chase silverware?

It’s that yearly tradition again where we debate just how seriously Arsenal should be taking the League Cup.

Five years without a trophy – the last was the FA Cup in 2020 – it’s long been accepted that the Gunners are not in a position to be turning their noses up at any kind of silverware. The only question is, with the club currently top of the Premiership, seven points clear of Liverpool and six in front of Manchester City, does that position change?

The EFL Cup has long been a competition that, if you exit early, it’s easy to dismiss as unimportant. Yet anyone who remembers the two legs against Newcastle will recall how much it mattered to both clubs, and how it hurt to lose 4-0 on aggregate.

Carabao would have been delighted that both of last season’s semi-finals involved the league’s top two and sides desperate to end their trophy droughts.

Why winning matters for a young squad

If Gooners could only pick one win this week, the priority would be Burnley, and Mikel Arteta won’t be risking any players on Wednesday who are carrying niggles. Long term though, a young squad picking up winners’ medals in March can only help in the title race.

A key advantage Liverpool and Manchester City have over Arsenal is that they have groups of players who have experienced getting over the line. Arne Slot and Pep Guardiola will be aware of this and hoping to take advantage. For a young squad, it’s hard to get over the line for the first time, but once you do, the next time becomes easier.

Strong depth could make the difference

Our manager now has two quality options for each position, so even if he chooses not to start anyone against Brighton who he plans to feature at the weekend, he can still select a strong eleven.

It might all come down to how seriously the Seagulls take the tie. Would our second string be able to beat Hürzeler’s first?

That’s what makes the League Cup so intriguing – a delicate balance between protecting priorities and building a winning mentality.

Dan Smith

