Arsenal’s CAS ruling is great news for Premier League rivals according to pundit

Kieran Maguire says Arsenal’s successful appeal against FIFA’s sanction over the sale of Chuba Akpom and Joel Campbell would be good news for the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City.

The Gunners were fined £34,000 because they negotiated higher sell-on clauses in the deal that took Akpom to PAOK and Campbell to Frosinone in 2018, if they sold either player back to British clubs, according to The Athletic.

FIFA thought the Gunners’ action meant they influenced the future sale of both players.

They were fined and warned for their conduct by the football governing body, but they appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport and the decision has just been overturned.

Clubs like Manchester City and Chelsea run a similar model of grooming players and selling them for profit.

Maguire reckons they would cheer at the Etihad and Stamford Bridge following Arsenal’s successful appeal as it helps their business model.

“There will be a lot of cheering at the clubs that have a player development model, the likes of Chelsea and Man City,” Maguire told Football Insider.

“This means they can maximise their returns. As far as Arsenal are concerned, the sums involved in these cases are not huge.

“But, the longer term implications are very beneficial for them and other clubs who replicate such an approach. It’s a pivotal ruling.”

