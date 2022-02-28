Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine has seen their national and international teams banned from competing with foreign clubs, meaning that their European slots could be set to be shared out with other countries as reported by Football.London, possibly boosting our hopes of playing in the Champions League.

At present, we are on course to finish in the top four, meaning that we could well secure participation into the elite European competition regardless of how the remaining two slots are shared out.

It could well be decided that we may only need to secure fifth place in the division however, with England currently ranked top of the UEFA coefficient table, and therefore the first in line should the powers decided that the top of the ladder will get one of the extra positions, but they may look to share those spots with countries that do not currently have four potential places available.

It is a strange time to be alive, with a potential world war on our hands, but at present there is no inclination as to whether the tensions between Russia and their enemies will spill outside of Ukraine, and we can all hope that Russia backtracks on their takeover attempts sooner rather than later.

Patrick

