Arsenal’s Champions League line-up after a perfect transfer window

Arsenal may have failed to lift the Premier League even after dominating the league, but the 2022-23 season was still a success.

After a 7-year hiatus, the Gunners are back in Champions League football. Targeting to win it would be excellent but too ambitious for next season, So, at best, I see Mikel Arteta and his boys pushing to reach at least as far as the quarter finals, and after that, who knows…

To do so, the squad Arteta had last season is much too thin. There’s no secret that adding quality this summer is non-negotiable. Transfer links to top stars are already making rounds in the internet.

Let’s say Arteta manages to bolster the midfield and defence as speculated (moving for attackers, at least not yet); what could his lineup for his first Champions League game as the Arsenal boss look like?

In goal, Ramsdale could start.

Sacha Boey, William Saliba, Gabriel, and Oleksander Zinchenko could start in defence.

In midfield, Thomas Partey could be played as the sole No. 6, with Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard as double 8s.

In the attack, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, and Bukayo Saka start.

With the above lineup starting, we could see Xavi Simons introduced for Odegaard (to keep the Norwegian fresh for other fixtures). We could also see Leandro Trossard and Reiss Nelson replacing Martinelli and Saka.

Whichever teams play Arsenal in the group stages would be unlucky. This lineup could safely guide Arsenal to the champions league knockouts. Don’t you think so?

Now the season is over, it’s time for the summer Arsenal quiz from our friends at Dublin Arsenal – It’s always a laugh and helps while away the time while we wait for Arsenal’s first signings to come in!

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…