Arsenal’s Champions League opponents confirmed – Very few easy games involved

Okay the draw has revealed who Arsenal are set to play over multiple games this season.
I’m actually excited about the new Champions League format for the 2024/25 season. Our return to Europe’s elite competition is made even more interesting by these changes.
The expansion to 36 teams means more high-quality football for us to enjoy, and the new league phase promises to be more competitive and engaging than ever before. Instead of the old group stage system, we’ll now face eight different opponents in a single league table format.
.For us Gunners, being in Pot 2 doesn’t carry the same significance as it used to. We’ll be drawn against two teams from each of the four pots, regardless of our seeding.
This means we’re guaranteed to face some of Europe’s top clubs, which is both daunting and exhilarating.
We’ll play four matches at the Emirates and four away, giving us plenty of opportunities to showcase our talent on the European stage.
One of the most exciting aspects is that every match will count towards our final position in the league table. There’s no room for complacency, and we’ll need to be at our best in all eight games to secure a favorable position for the knockout stages.
The top eight teams will automatically qualify for the round of 16, while positions 9-24 will enter a play-off round. This gives us multiple routes to progress and adds extra drama to the competition.
As Arsenal fans, we can look forward to more European nights, potentially facing a wider variety of opponents, and a format that rewards consistency throughout the league phase. It’s a new era for the Champions League, and I’m thrilled that Arsenal will be part of it.
So withour further ado, here are the teams we have drawn for the first round….
The team at home is listed first below, the fixtures will not necessarily be in this order, with the calendar to be determined on Saturday.
- Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain
- Inter Milan vs Arsenal
- Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk
- Atalanta vs Arsenal
- Arsenal vs GNK Dinamo
- Sporting CP vs Arsenal
- Arsenal vs AS Monaco
- Girona vs Arsenal
To be honest, none of there can really be described as an “easy game” and it will be interesting to see if Arteta plays his first team in the Champions League or if he prioritises the Premier League. There are not many games that he can play lots of youngsters, are there?
Well, I think that we can qualify from this zone if Mikel Arteta will do all that he can to get us a top-class striker as is a very stubborn coach
There’s only one zone, with everybody in it.
Top 8 gets a break in Feb, otherwise it’s not stop, September to May.
How many points can you drop and still make top 8?
It could have been a lot harder, I am confident we can win our group.
There’s only one group, with everybody in it.
No surprise that there’s some potentially tough games. It will be interesting, as the article mentions, to see how Arteta prioritises between EPL and CL.
If they achieve all their transfer objectives, buying-wise, in this window (including a striker or winger) then they will have a strong squad. The question is whether it’s up to campaigns on two fronts, taking into account inevitable injuries, possible suspensions etc.. Only time will tell.
End of the real champions league and welcome to the money making league ,this is based on the super league that never got off the ground .
UEFA still holding onto the purse strings .
Mind you Champions league doesn’t really hold up in name when you have 4-5 teams coming from one league .
Of course, selling ex amount of players and replacing them with – ex amount won’t help either.
Must say that there are some tasty looking games in there, but to keep calling it the Champions League is daft – what about a European Super League, courtesy of the back door?
You beat me to it DK!!
It’s purely money making. The expansion of champions league teams was dictated by clubs owners. I listened to skysport analysts who said that clubs owners put pressure on FIFA for more teams and more games for them to be able to make more money. FIFA agreed to this.
The new CL structure is likely to give more games that have a lot riding on them. Also, more games against quite strong opposition.
It should be quite fascinating.
You are absolutely right. And Pat is right, this format makes it more competitive with less “easy” games – the ones where you could rotate a bit, aware Spurs away is the previous Premier League match and Man City away the next one. So IMO we should concentrate on the Premier League matches instead, just ignore the CL this season. Right from the start.
Trying to get good CL results could impact getting vital PL points – concentrate on the PL games either side of the CL game. Play the bench. Blood the kids on foreign euro travel and playing away experience.
This isn’t a tweaked competition, this is a whole new beast. Man City will wrestle with it of course, with their amount of Premier League wins already they don’t have a choice, yet even Man City will find this seasons relentless and more difficult CL hurting their domestic form like never before – it adds extra pressure to any squad to play three big games in just 8 days, and also add in the travelling and some Thursday matches. Apart from City, do we think the other English entries can get away with squad rotation needed for each set of 3 challenging games in 8 days as well as Man City’s squad depth? Villa, Liverpool and Arsenal could miss out on top 4 Premier League finish targeting a run in this new CL format, as Spurs, Man Utd and Chelsea are in mix for top 4 too.
If Arsenal want a PL title, Liverpool want to finish top 4 in PL, and Villa want a top 10 PL finish this season, they all must wake up, smell how different this coffee is, and abandon a Champions League push right now.
Welcome to the super league, better known as moneyball.
Am I the only one who is slowly losing interest in this bloated Champions League. It’s obvious this is a precursor to a Super League. Oh for the days of the proper European Cup where only the countries champions competed.
I’m sure we’ll get used to it. It doesn’t feel that there are easy fixtures so there could be some interesting results
As for Arteta managing the EPL and this new format, the same applies to all the other clubs as well. Will there be more injuries or difficulties in managing the extra fixtures? It just becomes more difficult to concentrate on more than 2 trophies
Get it over with guys
We’re done with our signings
Looks like not much money was released for this transfer window: I’m seeing an emphasis on selling to be able to buy – plus cut-down on expenses
Between, out of a total of 24 points
Man City already has an easy 12 points
With 4 teams they can beat anywhere in the Solar System the match is placed
And Liverpool seem to have the toughest pairing