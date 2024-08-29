Arsenal’s Champions League opponents confirmed – Very few easy games involved

Okay the draw has revealed who Arsenal are set to play over multiple games this season.

I’m actually excited about the new Champions League format for the 2024/25 season. Our return to Europe’s elite competition is made even more interesting by these changes.

The expansion to 36 teams means more high-quality football for us to enjoy, and the new league phase promises to be more competitive and engaging than ever before . Instead of the old group stage system, we’ll now face eight different opponents in a single league table format.

.For us Gunners, being in Pot 2 doesn’t carry the same significance as it used to. We’ll be drawn against two teams from each of the four pots, regardless of our seeding .

This means we’re guaranteed to face some of Europe’s top clubs, which is both daunting and exhilarating.

We’ll play four matches at the Emirates and four away, giving us plenty of opportunities to showcase our talent on the European stage .

One of the most exciting aspects is that every match will count towards our final position in the league table . There’s no room for complacency, and we’ll need to be at our best in all eight games to secure a favorable position for the knockout stages.

The top eight teams will automatically qualify for the round of 16, while positions 9-24 will enter a play-off round . This gives us multiple routes to progress and adds extra drama to the competition.

As Arsenal fans, we can look forward to more European nights, potentially facing a wider variety of opponents, and a format that rewards consistency throughout the league phase. It’s a new era for the Champions League, and I’m thrilled that Arsenal will be part of it.

So withour further ado, here are the teams we have drawn for the first round….

The team at home is listed first below, the fixtures will not necessarily be in this order, with the calendar to be determined on Saturday.

Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain

Inter Milan vs Arsenal

Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Atalanta vs Arsenal

Arsenal vs GNK Dinamo

Sporting CP vs Arsenal

Arsenal vs AS Monaco

Girona vs Arsenal

To be honest, none of there can really be described as an “easy game” and it will be interesting to see if Arteta plays his first team in the Champions League or if he prioritises the Premier League. There are not many games that he can play lots of youngsters, are there?