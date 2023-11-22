Arsenal’s chance of winning the league drops by half according to supercomputer

According to a supercomputer, Arsenal’s chances of winning the Premier League have dropped by at least half.

Mikel Arteta’s side is considered one of the favourites to win the Premier League and has been working diligently to surpass their performance from the previous season.

Despite a strong start to the current season, closely trailing Manchester City in the title race, Arsenal faces a more challenging campaign with several strong clubs competing for the league crown.

In the last month, Arsenal has dropped points in some games and lost their unbeaten run to Newcastle United. Following draws against the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham, Opta’s supercomputer, as reported by the Daily Mail, indicates that Arsenal’s chance of winning the league has decreased by 50%, dropping from 11.8% to 5.7%.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This is just the first third of the season and there is so much more to play for.

Our season has not been perfect, but it is fair enough and gives us a chance to stay in the title race for a long time.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…