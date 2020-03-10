Arsenal’s chances of signing Feyenoord star receive a boost

Arsenal interest in Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu looks strong.

Arsenal has been handed a major boost in their bid to land Feyenoord’s midfielder Orkun Kokcu after his manager appeared to confirm the club’s interest in the midfielder.

The youngster has been one of the club’s most important players this season and his performances have attracted the attention of Arsenal and other top European sides.

He has reportedly been monitored by Arsenal’s scouts who have been sending glowing reports about him back to the Emirates.

Arsenal’s chances seem to have been boosted after his manager and former Sunderland boss, Dick Advocaat appeared to confirm that Arsenal is interested in the Turkish youth international.

The manager was also asked about where he thought the youngster would fit in at Arsenal and he suggested that the player is the right fit for the Gunners.

“It seems that what I read is true,” Advocaat told Fox Sports.

“But no one has yet come to Feyenoord.”

When asked about where the player could fit in at Arsenal, he added:

“I think he fits everywhere,”

Arsenal will be pursuing a number of deals when this season ends and the teenager may well be one of those that end up at the Emirates.