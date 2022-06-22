Barcelona’s bid to land Raphinha from Leeds United could well be back on after his agent Deco has been spotted alongside Barcelona president Juan Laporta, leaving Arsenal’s chances of signing him in doubt.

It has been reported that we have made an offer to the Yorkshire club this week, with the Catalan club believed to have been drifting away from a potential deal after the Premier League side survived demotion from the top tier of England.

Barca were thought to be ready to meet his relegation release clause, but his current club are now believed to be in want of a much larger fee, which had news sources almost ruling out the chances of the move, despite reports of an agreement on personal terms months ago.

The deal could well be back on now however, with Laporte and Raphinha’s agent Deco having been pictured together in Spain.

While the player may well have agreed personal terms already, I don’t think this transfer is one that will be easy to get over the line for anyone. The player seems mainly focused on ending up at the camp Nou, while the transfer negotiations are likely to be longed out by the Spanish giants finances, and English clubs willingness to pay more than Barcelona may further hamper the move.

Could Leeds be forced to accept the lower offer to allow Raphinha his desired move, or do you think it is more likely that the player himself will have to reassess his options?

Patrick

