Arsenal’s chances of signing La Liga forward this month receding fast

The January transfer window has already seen us linked with a host of names from across the footballing world. While new players dominate the headlines, links to familiar names from previous windows have also resurfaced. Our ongoing issues with personnel in attacking areas suggest that the Gunners will likely pursue a forward in this window, which explains the focus on attacking players in most of the rumours. Among the plethora of names mentioned, Nico Williams has been a recurring figure—not just in this transfer window but also throughout the past few months, dating back to last summer.

Our longstanding interest in Williams is well justified. He’s an exceptional player who showcased his talent on the European stage during last year’s Euros, helping his country secure victory. His profile and versatility make him an appealing option for a team like ours, which is currently lacking quality depth on the wings.

That said, any hope of bringing the talented Spaniard to the Emirates will have to wait until the summer at the earliest. Williams has made his stance on a potential January move very clear. According to Relevo, despite Arsenal and other clubs reportedly preparing to activate his €60 million release clause, the player is determined to stay at Athletic Club for the remainder of the season. His short-term focus is firmly on finishing the campaign on a high with Athletic, and he is not considering leaving mid-season. This development represents a significant setback in our pursuit of a long-term target.

While the opportunity to sign him this winter is closed, Nico Williams will undoubtedly remain a name to watch closely in the summer. For now, however, we must shift our attention to alternative targets. Speaking of which, who do you think should be a priority signing on the wings during this window?

BENJAMIN KENNETH