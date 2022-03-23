Arsenal’s chances of signing Sergi Roberto is diminishing

Sergi Roberto has been on the radar of Arsenal for some time now, as the Spaniard nears the end of his spell at Barcelona. He would be out of contract at the Spanish club this summer and it doesn’t seem a new deal will be offered to him.

He has now been linked with a move away from Catalunya and Arsenal had looked to be his most serious suitors. The Gunners need backup to their full-back spots, and he would be a very experienced player to add to the group.

However, it is becoming harder for him to move to the Emirates because of the interest he has from another suitor. A report via The Sun claims Atletico Madrid has become the latest club to show interest in him.

They lost Kieran Trippier in the last transfer window and will be keen to add a new player to their group. They see Roberto as the right player to improve their squad and they will battle Arsenal for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Roberto has enjoyed his career in the Spanish top flight and he might want to remain in the competition. If that becomes the case, it would be hard for Arsenal to win the race for his signature.

However, if he seeks a new challenge outside Spain, we would be one of the favourites to add him to our squad.

