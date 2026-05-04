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Arsenal’s Chelsea obsession could continue this summer

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Arsenal have developed a noticeable tendency to recruit players from Chelsea in recent seasons, with the club repeatedly turning to their London rivals for reinforcements since Mikel Arteta took charge. This pattern has not gone unnoticed among supporters, some of whom believe the manager frequently looks towards the Chelsea squad when shaping his transfer strategy.

The Gunners possess the financial capacity to compete in the market, and Chelsea have at times shown a willingness to sell players to them. This working dynamic between the two clubs appears set to continue, particularly as Arsenal prepare for another potentially busy summer window.

Interest in Enzo Fernandez

According to Fichajes, Arsenal are now considering a move for Enzo Fernandez, with the Argentinian midfielder reportedly facing an uncertain future at Chelsea. The report suggests that discussions over a new contract have stalled, raising the possibility that the club could look to sell him.

Chelsea are said to be unwilling to meet the player’s demands, which may leave them with little choice but to consider offers. However, any potential transfer would involve a substantial fee, with Fernandez reportedly valued at 150 million euros.

Financial considerations and transfer stance

Such a valuation presents a significant challenge for Arsenal, even given their recent willingness to invest heavily in key signings. The club previously broke its transfer record to secure Declan Rice, demonstrating its ambition and financial strength.

Despite this, it remains unlikely that Arsenal would be prepared to exceed that level of spending for Fernandez. Committing to such a deal would make him the most expensive signing in the club’s history, a move that may not align with their broader transfer strategy.

While interest in high-profile players continues to underline Arsenal’s ambition, any decision will need to balance quality with financial prudence as they look to strengthen the squad effectively.

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