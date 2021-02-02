Arsenal’s clash with Benfica uncertain as UEFA seek a solution

Arsenal were set to take on Benfica twice this month as they look to seal a place in the last-16 of the Europa League, but travel restrictions are threatening the fixture.

Portugal have supposedly been placed on the UK’s ‘red list’, which would mean a 10-day period of quarantine for Arsenal’s players on their return to England, which would interfere with an already chocablock schedule.

Arsenal are claimed to be working with the UK government and UEFA to try and find a work-around for the two-legged tie, and two potential solutions are believed to be possible.

Football.London claims that UEFA have the power to change both legs of the tie to a neutral venue, or possibly combine the two legs into just a single leg decider at a neutral venue.

Another alternative could be that Benfica attempt to find a neutral ground for their home leg which would have less effect on the tie, with UEFA likely to play a part in that decision.

I wouldn’t be wholly shocked if the government didn’t waive their rules for the Premier League side however, considering the mass-testing which is undergone for players on a regular basis, but should the powers that be decide on a one-leg decider, this could be huge news.

Would Arsenal be more at risk of defeat over one leg?

Patrick