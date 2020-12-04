Arsenal’s clear the air talks leads to finger-pointing

Mikel Arteta assembled his Arsenal team for clear the air talks on Tuesday which may have contributed to their 4-1 win over Rapid Vienna yesterday.

The Gunners had been beaten 2-1 by Wolves at the weekend and the Spaniard brought his players together to have a meeting about their poor run of form in the league.

Arteta reportedly finished what he wanted to tell the players and he left them alongside his coaches for the players to talk amongst themselves.

ESPN claims that the meeting was intense and stormy and that there was some finger-pointing between them.

A number of the club’s players have been underperforming which has led to the team’s overall poor form.

They had to discuss the problems they were having and finger-pointing was one of the ways that they needed to clear the air.

At the end of the day, the report claims that the players’ dialogue ended in a fine manner, with the players agreeing to up their game and rally round their manager by beginning to win games.

They would go on to beat Rapid Vienna in the Europa League last night and Arteta will hope that it is a sign of good things to come.