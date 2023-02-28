Arsenal’s competition for 20-year-old midfielder is increasing daily

Gabri Veiga is the latest Spanish youngster that Arsenal wants to sign, but they are not alone and competitors could make the move tricky.

The youngster had done well this season for Celta Vigo and continues to deliver on the pitch for the La Liga side.

As Arsenal plots to add him to their squad, a report on Sport Witness reveals the likes of Newcastle United, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid are also keen.

These clubs are monitoring his development and believe he might be ready for a place on their first team by next season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are not the only club scouting talents around the continent and La Liga is one of the top five leagues, so Veiga’s performances are being monitored.

If we want to win the race for his signature, we must work hard, but these competitors show that it would not be easy to achieve.

It does not mean we should give up the chase because we could be his preferred choice if he looks at how many youth players are being developed at the Emirates.

One disadvantage we can expect is that the more his suitors, the more money Vigo will want for his signature when the time comes for him to leave.

