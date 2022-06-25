Arsenal’s confirmed transfer deals so far and what more can we expect?

It would appear that Edu and Mikel Arteta are trying to get as many deals done as possible before Arsenal’s first game of the season against Crystal Palace, and it is looking good so far.

The Gunners have already officially confirmed the signing of Marquinhos from Sao Paolo, which appears to be a steal due to his contract problems in Brazil.

Then we had the surprising out-of-the-blue acquisition of Fabio Vieira from Porto, who stats from last season were amazing, and if he can settle quickly in England we could have a real star on our hands.

In another bargain deal, Arteta persuaded Eddie Nketiah to re-sign for us on a long term contract. Considering his form at the end of lastseason and how much it would have cost to replace him, it looks like another excellent bit of business.

Another signing yet to be confirmed by the club is the USA international keeper Matt Turner, but him and his wife are now in London house-hunting. He also looks like a bargain and I like his attitude. He told SkySports: “I’d agree with it for now (being second choice to Ramsdale). I’m coming in to push him and become the best goalkeeper I can become, while also making him the best goalkeeper he can become. That’s really my goal for it all.

“The project they have going on there, (I want to be) an important part of the locker room, adding some experience – not a ton of Premier League experience – but national team experience, league experience and playing games in pressured environments. I’ll be an older head in the locker room, being 28.”

With Sky, Ornstein, Fabrizio Romano all saying that Jesus is now imminent, it looks like we have had a great start to the summer window, with much more yet to come. As Romano told CaughtOffside: “I’m aware of reports suggesting Arsenal have cooled their interest in Youri Tielemans and thought I’d offer my understanding of the situation: Arsenal have long had contacts with the player’s camp and with Leicester but have not made official offers so far.

“Talks are still on, but they are not at the key stages yet because the club is focused on Gabriel Jesus as a priority and is trying to compete for Raphinha, two deals on which you need to be quick. It’s worth keeping an eye on how these deals progress in the coming days and how that might affect what Arsenal do with Tielemans.”

So it looks like the club have now moved on to chasing Raphinha before going for Tielemans, but we have a long way to go before the window shuts.

I’d say things are looking extremely positive so far, wouldn’t you?

