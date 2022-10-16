Arsenal’s confirmed team to face Leeds today – Jesus is fit after all

Okay so we are getting closer and closer to our big game today, and despite all the optimism from pundits and fans alike, I cannot help but feel nervous when Arsenal are fully expected to win. That is when the banana skins appear under our feet.
Obviously I do believe that Arteta has given the side a new belief and a hungry winning mentality, but a cold Sunday afternoon in front of 35,000 fanatical Leeds fans doesn’t look like a stroll in the park to me, but I’m hoping that this young team can continue to impress me with their drive and intensity.
Despite the need for rotation in this incredible cluttered timetable we have, I think that Arteta intends to play his best possible team, and also who are the freshest available players. Right now he seems to be managing the minutes in midweek games very well, so I think he will stick with his very best team, and this was who I predicted earlier….
Ramsdale
White, Gabriel, Saliba, Tomiyasu
Xhaka , Partey
Saka, Odegaard , Martinelli
Jesus
The only big question mark is if Jesus will start, and personally I think that was just Arteta’s mind games, but we’ll find out in a minute won’t we?
So here is Arteta’s confirmed selection for today…
⚫️TEAM NEWS💫
🧱 Tomiyasu starts
🙌 Xhaka in midfield
⚡️ Jesus leads the line
📻 Follow the game LIVE 👉 https://t.co/4KJlfLdIj1 🔗 pic.twitter.com/UIh97XGOMJ
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 16, 2022
And I got the team exactly right…..
————————————————
Nice line-up, but hopefully Jesus is really fit to play
Tomiyasu on the starting line-up is a surprise, but I guess he must be rewarded for his faultless defending against Liverpool and maybe Tierney isn’t fully fit after playing in Norway
I don’t think that Tomi is a surprise. Tierney started and played the whole game against Bodo so I was expecting Tomi to start if Zini was unavailable.
Yeah, fielding a fitter LB is a good decision
Strong line up..
Should win by couple of goals..
All the very best..
Tomi at left back to unleash martinelli
Strong line up there from the Manager… Lets end that recent home record at Elland Road.
0-3 victory for the Gunners!
COYG!!!
Contrary to spurious reports, some in JA, some elsewhere, Jesus is starting, as some of us, the realists, always knew he would.
He was sensibly lef behind on Thurday for rest in general and not because of a head injury that was always way over dramatised!,