Arsenal’s confirmed team to face Leeds today – Jesus is fit after all

Okay so we are getting closer and closer to our big game today, and despite all the optimism from pundits and fans alike, I cannot help but feel nervous when Arsenal are fully expected to win. That is when the banana skins appear under our feet.

Obviously I do believe that Arteta has given the side a new belief and a hungry winning mentality, but a cold Sunday afternoon in front of 35,000 fanatical Leeds fans doesn’t look like a stroll in the park to me, but I’m hoping that this young team can continue to impress me with their drive and intensity.

Despite the need for rotation in this incredible cluttered timetable we have, I think that Arteta intends to play his best possible team, and also who are the freshest available players. Right now he seems to be managing the minutes in midweek games very well, so I think he will stick with his very best team, and this was who I predicted earlier….

Ramsdale

White, Gabriel, Saliba, Tomiyasu

Xhaka , Partey

Saka, Odegaard , Martinelli

Jesus

The only big question mark is if Jesus will start, and personally I think that was just Arteta’s mind games, but we’ll find out in a minute won’t we?

So here is Arteta’s confirmed selection for today…

⚫️TEAM NEWS💫 🧱 Tomiyasu starts

🙌 Xhaka in midfield

⚡️ Jesus leads the line 📻 Follow the game LIVE 👉 https://t.co/4KJlfLdIj1 🔗 pic.twitter.com/UIh97XGOMJ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 16, 2022

And I got the team exactly right…..

————————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Watch Arteta’s pre-match press conference ahead of Leeds.



Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids