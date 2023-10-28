Arsenal’s Confirmed Team to face Sheffield today – Smith-Rowe starts – Odegaard on the bench

There is no doubt that Sheffield United, nor indeed Arsenal fans, have any idea which team Mikel Arteta will be choosing today, after the news that Jesus and Thomas Partey are both unavailable for a while, and also we need to factor that quite a few of our players looked tired against Sevilla and seriously in need of a rest.

But earlier, Daisy nominated the team that she thought Arteta would be picking, and she decided on::

Raya

White – Gabriel – Saliba – Tomiyasu

Odegaard – Rice – Havertz

Saka – Nketiah – Martinelli

This is, of course, just as likely as anyone else’s choice, but it is now time to see exactly who Arteta has chosen….