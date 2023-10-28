Arsenal’s Confirmed Team to face Sheffield today – Smith-Rowe starts – Odegaard on the bench

There is no doubt that Sheffield United, nor indeed Arsenal fans, have any idea which team Mikel Arteta will be choosing today, after the news that Jesus and Thomas Partey are both unavailable for a while, and also we need to factor that quite a few of our players looked tired against Sevilla and seriously in need of a rest.
But earlier, Daisy nominated the team that she thought Arteta would be picking, and she decided on::
Raya
White – Gabriel – Saliba – Tomiyasu
Odegaard – Rice – Havertz
Saka – Nketiah – Martinelli
This is, of course, just as likely as anyone else’s choice, but it is now time to see exactly who Arteta has chosen….
🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️
🧱 Kiwior at the back
⚡️ Smith Rowe starts
🌶 Saka skippers the side
Exciting starting line-up. Arteta finally tried something new
I want to see how Smith-Rowe maximizes the chance to showcase his abilities. He wasn’t too effective on the right side, but he can cut inside more often from the left midfield today
I’d also like to see Havertz playing in Odegaard’s position, which will allow him to make diagonal passes and movements as our captain did
I wish Nketiah, Smith-Rowe and Saka could do Cruyff turns in tight-spaces as Jesus and Zinchenko did
Team look good and desirable for fans, but Rice, Havertz and ESR all playing together for the first time may leave us quite open few times in the game, and we may also expect some lack of coordination in midfield, but Arteta know better, hope it works out well.
I just hope Smith-Rowe and Havertz will work their socks off to help our defenders
Wanted Trossard to start at centre forward. Nketiah didn’t impress when he came on in Seville. Agree with the rest of the starting 11.
Hurray! ESR finally gets his LONG OVERDUE START.
Dismay! Even now MA STILL, stupidly IMO, prefers our second best keeper. Sigh!
Wow! A tall midfield i see. COYG!!!
Raya has done nothing to convince me he should be number 1.feel really annoyed by artetas treatment of ramsdale