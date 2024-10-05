Arsenal’s Confirmed Team to face Southampton – Partey Right Back – Sterling starts

I thought last week’s team prediction was going to be difficult, but it wasn’t that hard really, and a big thing we’ve learned is that he will play his best fit available team no matter when we last played.

This time we played on a Tuesday so there has been more time for the squad to recover, and the Boss has made sure he has made a full range of substitutions to rest our stars when he can.

And I certainly never believe Arteta when he says he can’t tell if a player will be fit or not, so I’m going to say that Merino, White and Tomiyasu will all be on the bench at least, if not playing.

So I’m predicting:

David Raya.

Jurriën Timber.

William Saliba.

Gabriel Magalhães.

Riccardo Calafiori.

Thomas Partey.

Declan Rice.

Kai Havertz.

Bukayo Saka.

Gabriel Martinelli.

Leandro Trossard.

So, let’s see if Arteta has changed anything around this time…. Here is his confirmed team…

Could I have been more wrong! lol