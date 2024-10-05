Arsenal’s Confirmed Team to face Southampton – Partey Right Back – Sterling starts

I thought last week’s team prediction was going to be difficult, but it wasn’t that hard really, and a big thing we’ve learned is that he will play his best fit available team no matter when we last played.
This time we played on a Tuesday so there has been more time for the squad to recover, and the Boss has made sure he has made a full range of substitutions to rest our stars when he can.
And I certainly never believe Arteta when he says he can’t tell if a player will be fit or not, so I’m going to say that Merino, White and Tomiyasu will all be on the bench at least, if not playing.
So I’m predicting:
David Raya.
Jurriën Timber.
William Saliba.
Gabriel Magalhães.
Riccardo Calafiori.
Thomas Partey.
Declan Rice.
Kai Havertz.
Bukayo Saka.
Gabriel Martinelli.
Leandro Trossard.
So, let’s see if Arteta has changed anything around this time…. Here is his confirmed team…
Could I have been more wrong! lol
where has the team been confirmed AdPat?
Twitter Arsenal.
Is it not visible?
Refresh?
I’m amazed, as I usually see it pop up on Arsenal.com.
Thanks
Teams are now announced an hour and a quarter before kick off not an hour.
Cheers
It’s on the .com Sue. This is definitely the starting eleven.
would have thought Nicholls could have been given a start as he is a natural right back though I sort of understand the reasoning behind Partey
Lets see though how Southampton attack that flank as they might see it as a weak link… also wont help Saka much
Looks more than good enough to win
COYG
Our senior players would likely be too good for Soton. My prediction for the final result is 2-0
U mean our first 11 ?
Cos everybody in there is still part of our senior players
+
We’ve both watched enough football to know your statement cannot be true
Yes the ones in the starting lineup. I would’ve been worried if Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly become starters for the game
I didn’t see the confirmed starting XI team published to read and know the names of the starters. Please Admini Pat, be publishing the Arsenal starting XI team names to read and know. Thanks.
Arteta is using the game to make some rotations which should be welcomed after going through that tough schedule with a limited squad. Some enforced with 3!!! very good Rb unavailable at the same time.
Tomi on the bench. He will get some minutes.
Arsenal XI: Raya, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Saka, Partey, Jorginho, Rice, Sterling, Jesus, Havertz.
Subs: Neto, Martinelli, Kiwior, Tomiyasu, Trossard, Merino, Butler-Oyedeji, Lewis-Skelly, Nwaneri.
I’ll be amazed if Partey is at right back!
He is at right back but will invert to midfield. Ben White and Timber are not available. Tomi on the bench though.
Calafiori will also be inverting
Won’t that be too much inversion ?
Both will invert at different interval making us more unpredictable. Timber and Calafiori also did that.
Also Partey is also emergency Rb basically 4th choice so we don’t have any choice especially since Arteta is probably gonna slowly integrate tomiyasu back.
He might not invert
Timber wasn’t inverting right ?
He is not a natural right back. Ricki will stay back while Partey inverts.
Don’t think we will know for sure until they line up.
Jesus playing. If it’s a “landslide” as has been forecast, I think the goals may well have to come from somewhere else.
is that Partey at RB? 🤨 Why couldn’t Tomiyasu start if he is fit? unless we are playing 3-4-3? it has to be. That said I don’t like Havertz in midfield, he plays best up top as a CF with his good pressing. Jesus can press but he cannot score ☹️
Myself
He seems not to have an appetite for the attacking midfielder role anymore – he just passes to the next man and want to run into the box
Maybe himself & Jesus would be rotating
As Jesus prefers meandering than staying up top
Liverpool got the win, so we won’t go top this week.
Yes, I think Liverpool may well be a title threat this season. They are playing well in both the EPL and Europe currently.
they havent played anyone in top 10 yet so hard to tell.. but they look better than last year
Allison went off injured in their match today though
Jax
Palace at least gave it a good go in the second half. Should have had a goal after Alisson went off
This team selection could suggest we may see a very attacking 3 : 1 : 3 : 3 formation
Southampton are playing a 3-4-3 which will normally transition into a 5-4-1 sitting deep when they are defending. On paper it is 4-3-3 but we will play most of the time in 3-4-3 or even 3-1-3-3 with Rice/havertz pushing up to make it 5 in attack and Partey inverting into midfield.