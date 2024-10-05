Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Arsenal’s Confirmed Team to face Southampton – Partey Right Back – Sterling starts

(Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

I thought last week’s team prediction was going to be difficult, but it wasn’t that hard really, and a big thing we’ve learned is that he will play his best fit available team no matter when we last played.

This time we played on a Tuesday so there has been more time for the squad to recover, and the Boss has made sure he has made a full range of substitutions to rest our stars when he can.

And I certainly never believe Arteta when he says he can’t tell if a player will be fit or not, so I’m going to say that Merino, White and Tomiyasu will all be on the bench at least, if not playing.

So I’m predicting:

David Raya.

Jurriën Timber.
William Saliba.
Gabriel Magalhães.
Riccardo Calafiori.

Thomas Partey.
Declan Rice.
Kai Havertz.

Bukayo Saka.
Gabriel Martinelli.
Leandro Trossard.

So, let’s see if Arteta has changed anything around this time…. Here is his confirmed team…

Could I have been more wrong! lol

    4. would have thought Nicholls could have been given a start as he is a natural right back though I sort of understand the reasoning behind Partey

      Lets see though how Southampton attack that flank as they might see it as a weak link… also wont help Saka much

  4. I didn’t see the confirmed starting XI team published to read and know the names of the starters. Please Admini Pat, be publishing the Arsenal starting XI team names to read and know. Thanks.

  5. Arteta is using the game to make some rotations which should be welcomed after going through that tough schedule with a limited squad. Some enforced with 3!!! very good Rb unavailable at the same time.

  6. Arsenal XI: Raya, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Saka, Partey, Jorginho, Rice, Sterling, Jesus, Havertz.

    Subs: Neto, Martinelli, Kiwior, Tomiyasu, Trossard, Merino, Butler-Oyedeji, Lewis-Skelly, Nwaneri.

        1. Both will invert at different interval making us more unpredictable. Timber and Calafiori also did that.
          Also Partey is also emergency Rb basically 4th choice so we don’t have any choice especially since Arteta is probably gonna slowly integrate tomiyasu back.

  8. Jesus playing. If it’s a “landslide” as has been forecast, I think the goals may well have to come from somewhere else.

  9. is that Partey at RB? 🤨 Why couldn’t Tomiyasu start if he is fit? unless we are playing 3-4-3? it has to be. That said I don’t like Havertz in midfield, he plays best up top as a CF with his good pressing. Jesus can press but he cannot score ☹️

    1. Myself

      He seems not to have an appetite for the attacking midfielder role anymore – he just passes to the next man and want to run into the box

      Maybe himself & Jesus would be rotating

      As Jesus prefers meandering than staying up top

  12. Southampton are playing a 3-4-3 which will normally transition into a 5-4-1 sitting deep when they are defending. On paper it is 4-3-3 but we will play most of the time in 3-4-3 or even 3-1-3-3 with Rice/havertz pushing up to make it 5 in attack and Partey inverting into midfield.

