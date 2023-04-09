Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Arsenal’s confirmed team to take on Liverpool – Trossard on bench

So the big game is finally upon us, and we can but hope that the Gunners soothe Arsenal fans nerves very quickly once they finally get on the famous Anfield pitch.

This is the team I predicted in my Preview earlier, and unless Arteta tries to spring one of his surprises to catch Jurgen Klopp out, I honestly don’t think we will see anything different.

This was my prediction…

Ramsdale
White..Gabriel..Holding..Zinchenko
Odegaard..Partey..Xhaka
Martinelli..Jesus..Saka

I know a lot of people have been discussing whether Trossard should start ahead of Jesus, but I’m pretty sure that Leandro knows he was always going to return to being backup once Jesus returned to full fitness, so let’s have a look at the official team chosen by Arteta.

And here it is….

And here is Liverpool’s line-up…

————————————————————–

