Arsenal’s confirmed team to take on Man City tonight – Jorginho replaces Partey

It has been quite boring picking which Arsenal starting XI that Mikel Arteta will choose every week, because he has now picked the exact same line-up for the tonights match against Man City.
Everyone has been talking all week about whether Mikel should start mixing it up, with Ben White and Martinelli maybe being in line for a rest, but the biggest rumour today is that Thomas Partey has picked up a knock in training.
This is one injury we have all been expecting for a qhile, so the question is who will come in and replace him?
Could it be the safe option in moving Zinchenko further forward? Or will he slot in one of the new boys, as in Jorginho or Kiwior.
So we’ve been waiting long enough and here is Arteta’s confirmed official starting line up for tonight’s game against Man City….
Come on you Gooners!!!!
We got this
COYG
Saka double and a trossard cracker
City is playing 3 defenders. My boys will have spaces to operate. Fast movements at the middle will aid our victory.
Best of luck boy!
I reckon Jorginho and Xhaka won’t be able to move too further up because they don’t have pace to track back a counter. Massive job for our for forwards
No doubling down on our wingers, but extra work on our full backs with this 3241 City formation. COYG
Still quietly confident. Time will tell on Jorginho could be cometh the hour cometh the man. Just asking for a good performance win, lose or draw.
Going with 3-1.
I’ll watch out for the Joghinho show. He’s gonna have a brilliant full debut . COYG we are winning this 3 to the Arsenal
Jorginho xhaka and Odegaard, doesn’t fill me with confidence, Trossard should be in this match not Nketiah,
Here’s to a great win.
We got this it’s been long due
Seems to me that we are doing 3 at the back with ziny coming into midfield, xhaka and saka as wing backs!
Lets shut the “pretending to be doubters while in their hearts they know the truth which is obvious to everyone with eyes and at least some capacity to think” once and for all.
Down with the pay to win, unfair and undeserving title defenders.
Let’s “Get er done”…COYG
Arteta need to instruct Zini and Ode to deliver on time. Counterattack will be very key to us winning this match. I am confident that if we can dominate the game in the first 20 minutes, we will be able to build momentum knowing the Emirate crowd will also be on it tonight.
*Deliver passes to the wingers on time*
I have to admit I applaud the optimistic posts!
Mind the wounded Citizens!!!
Abit of worry with Odegaard,Xhaka and Jorginho in the same team ,hopefully we keep it compact in the middle where silva and KDB will be looking to take advantage of our lack of pace .
Going 1-1 now after Parteys withdrawal.
No Thomas partey tonight, that is a huge blow for us, I can safely say goodbye to position 1 and am also not sure about the second cause man United are coming like waves. But anyway good luck gunners.
Zinchenko needs to stick to playing g left back I’m not in support of him coming to midfield in this game because this affects Martineli.
I don’t even understand if he’s playing midfield or Xhaka is the one playing left back. I’m not just comfortable with this right now!
We play them at wrong time,now that most of our players are not inform.No Partey make it worst.i see Man city will win comfortably
Tomiyasu over White has paid of so far, Tomi doing well. Bright enough start.