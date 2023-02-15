Arsenal’s confirmed team to take on Man City tonight – Jorginho replaces Partey

It has been quite boring picking which Arsenal starting XI that Mikel Arteta will choose every week, because he has now picked the exact same line-up for the tonights match against Man City.

Everyone has been talking all week about whether Mikel should start mixing it up, with Ben White and Martinelli maybe being in line for a rest, but the biggest rumour today is that Thomas Partey has picked up a knock in training.

This is one injury we have all been expecting for a qhile, so the question is who will come in and replace him?

Could it be the safe option in moving Zinchenko further forward? Or will he slot in one of the new boys, as in Jorginho or Kiwior.

So we’ve been waiting long enough and here is Arteta’s confirmed official starting line up for tonight’s game against Man City….

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ 💫 Tomiyasu at the back

💪 Xhaka in midfield

🌶 Saka on the wing ⚡️ Ready for a BIG night in N5! pic.twitter.com/xRDFfH8AKv — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 15, 2023

Come on you Gooners!!!!

———————————————

WATCH Mikel Arteta discuss the problems with referees ahead of the big Man City clash..

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids