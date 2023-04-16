Arsenal’s confirmed team to take on West Ham – Tierney starts

Arsenal travel to the London Stadium to take on West Ham United this afternoon and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has selected to bring all three points home.

📝 Here’s how we line up to face West Ham… 💪 Tierney starts at the back

🤙 Gabriel Jesus leads the line

📞 Nketiah returns to the squad pic.twitter.com/05b9FRa9h6 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 16, 2023

Man City did what they had to do yesterday beating Leicester City 3-1 and putting the pressure on the boys to get the win today and restore the six-point gap between the sides.

Make no mistake, this is a must win game, anything less than a win could prove to be disastrous in our quest to win the Premier League title.

However, we should feel confident, Arsenal has stood up and been counted all season long, they have proven they can get results under pressure and let’s be honest, this is hardly an inform West Ham side we are facing this afternoon.

That said, the lads cannot be complacent, the Hammers are fighting for Premier League survival and we all know how dangerous sides can be when they are in a relegation dog fight.

