Arsenal’s confirmed team to take on West Ham – Tierney starts

Arsenal travel to the London Stadium to take on West Ham United this afternoon and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has selected to bring all three points home.
📝 Here’s how we line up to face West Ham…
💪 Tierney starts at the back
🤙 Gabriel Jesus leads the line
📞 Nketiah returns to the squad pic.twitter.com/05b9FRa9h6
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 16, 2023
Man City did what they had to do yesterday beating Leicester City 3-1 and putting the pressure on the boys to get the win today and restore the six-point gap between the sides.
Make no mistake, this is a must win game, anything less than a win could prove to be disastrous in our quest to win the Premier League title.
However, we should feel confident, Arsenal has stood up and been counted all season long, they have proven they can get results under pressure and let’s be honest, this is hardly an inform West Ham side we are facing this afternoon.
That said, the lads cannot be complacent, the Hammers are fighting for Premier League survival and we all know how dangerous sides can be when they are in a relegation dog fight.
According to Sky, OZ has a groin issue
Eddie’s on the bench today. Hope he stays there.
Apparently we have a good record, when Zinchenko hasn’t played. His missing today wont make much difference. Front 3 need to capitalise on the sluggish west ham defence.
Tierney will do his best to keep his place in the starting 11, I’m excited to see how he performs today and how he links up with Martinelli or Jesus when he drifts left. I’m hoping we take out our frustration from Anfield on the Hammers and thrash them 5-0 to get our goal difference up and send a message to Man City… “What you can do, we can do better!”
Come on Arsenal! ❤️🤍
We need a win today boys, 4 or more goals.
We need to increase our goal difference to catch up with city