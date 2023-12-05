Arsenal’s contract negotiation with a key player is now “all but done”

Ben White’s new Arsenal contract could be announced any moment now, as it is reported to be “all but done,” according to Football Insider.

The Gunners have been in talks with his representatives for weeks, seeking to secure an extension and retain one of their key players at the Emirates.

Fans have eagerly awaited updates on the negotiations, and according to the report, things are progressing smoothly. The talks have reportedly advanced to a stage where White has essentially agreed to stay.

The report suggests that an official announcement from the club confirming his new contract could happen at any moment.

Since joining the club, White has played a crucial role for Mikel Arteta’s side, showcasing versatility by excelling both as a right back and in the centre of defence. This adaptability has established him as one of the team’s pivotal players.

Recognising interest from other clubs, Arsenal has taken proactive steps to secure White’s future by extending his contract.

Just Arsenal Opinion

White is considered one of the untouchable players at the Emirates. It is seen as a no-brainer that the club will keep him, with hopes that he continues to perform well and contributes to a successful season, ideally ending as English champions.

