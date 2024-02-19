Arsenal’s crucial next 5 games that could make-or-break our title challenge – Can we win them all?

Arsenal have been flying high in recent weeks, winning five games in a row and scoring an incredible 21 goals.

They thrashed Burnley 5-0 on Saturday, keeping the Gunners two points behind league leaders Liverpool. Arsenal and Liverpool won this weekend, while Manchester City drew with Chelsea, and they now trail Arsenal. They (the Citizens) have played one less game. That game in hand will be played on Tuesday when Brentford travels to Manchester to face them at the Etihad Stadium.

With a victory over Brentford, City could move one point ahead of Arsenal. The Gunners have their work cut out for them; they can’t afford to drop points and must keep their current form intact. This gives them the potential to strike if the Reds and City drop points.

Speaking of maintaining a solid run, here are the next five Arsenal Premier League games that might send them to the top of the table.

1. Newcastle United (H) on February 24th.

After defeating FC Porto, as expected, Arsenal will welcome Newcastle United in their next match at the Emirates Stadium. This will be a difficult matchup after Newcastle United won the first leg 1-0. And, like the Gunners, the Magpies are in good form, having gone unbeaten since the winter break (with three victories and two draws in all outings). But Arsenal has no choice but to take all 3 points this time against Newcastle.

2. Sheffield United (A) on March 4th.

The Gunners will then be on the road on a trip to face Sheffield United. This should be an easy game for the Gunners, given their current form. The last four times they’ve met, Arsenal have won.

3. Brentford (H) on March 9th.

The Gunners will then welcome Brentford at the Emirates Stadium. This season, Arsenal has already defeated Brentford in their first leg game, and in order to top the Premier League table, they will need to do so again. Aside from a win, that game will provide Arteta with an opportunity to watch striker target Ivan Toney up close.

4. Chelsea (H) on March 16th

Arsenal will then host Chelsea at Emirates Stadium. The first leg concluded 2–2 at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are unpredictable, but Arsenal are in great form (hopefully they can keep it up). With a desire to win the league, I believe Arsenal will turn up and demolish their London rivals.

5. Manchester City (A) on March 31st.

This is a match that will determine which team is most likely to win this year’s league title. Arsenal have already defeated Manchester City twice this season, so they know how. With both teams focused on the Premier League, whoever wins this match will be more likely to win the league. I’m sure Arsenal will turn up for this.

Arteta and the boys will compete for 15 points over the course of these five games. Collecting all 15 points should propel them to the top of the table. With Liverpool scheduled to meet Manchester City between now and when Arsenal plays these five games, hopefully Liverpool against Manchester City on March 10th will result in a draw or a City victory. Liverpool ought to drop points if Arsenal beat City on March 31st when they meet.

So, can Arsenal preserve their flawless record from the winter break until April? Why can’t they?

Sam P

