Arsenal’s crunch March fixtures including 3 games in 6 days

Arsenal are slowly but surely pushing their way into the coveted Top Four and will hopefully make it by the end of this weekend, assuming that we beat relegation-threatened Watford, and Liverpool and Manchester City beat the two teams above us, West Ham and Man United.

Tottenham (if we still consider them as rivals!) have a home game against Everton on Monday.

But after that we have to keep racking up the points and the following week we will be hosting Leicester at the Emirates, and with our excellent home form we should get yet another three points. The good news is that Tottenham have to go to Old Trafford, while West Ham have a potential banana skin against Aston Villa.

It makes no sense at all that we are playing the Foxes on the Sunday (13th) considering the following Wednesday night (16th) we host Liverpool in one of our games in hand. Klopp’s side are on an amazing winning run and will be a real test of how much we have improved.

So we play Sunday and Wednesday and then on the Saturday (19th) in the early game as well, so we will be severely tested for stamina when we go to Villa Park. But that weekend could be crucial as Tottenham are at home to West Ham, and Lverpool are at home to United..

After that we will get a much needed rest until we visit Crystal Palace on the 4th April.

So, other than the daunting visit of Liverpool, Arsenal have mostly winnable games in March while our rivals will be taking points off each other. Hopefully we will come out the other end with a clear lead in 4th place…

COYG!

