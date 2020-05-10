Arsenal’s Dani Ceballos brilliantly shuts down transfer rumours

Dani Ceballos’ future remains in some doubt.

Arsenal loanee Dani Ceballos has given a blunt response to transfer gossip talking up a potential move to Sevilla as part of a swap deal.

The Spain international has been on loan at the Emirates Stadium this season and it is not yet clear what he will do next as there’s been little update on a potential permanent move to north London.

Many Arsenal fans would probably love to see Ceballos stay after some classy midfield performances during his time with us, but equally there may be some who remain unconvinced.

Ceballos could probably have made more of an impact if not for his injuries, but some caution is perhaps required as we haven’t really seen enough of him yet.

The player himself, however, seems to have shut down talk of moving to Sevilla, judging by his tweet below…

Ceballos clearly doesn’t seem to think much of this rumour suggesting he could be part of a swap deal package for Real Madrid to sign Lucas Ocampos from Sevilla.

Let’s hope this means his preference is to remain with Arsenal, but it could be some time before we know for sure, with the small matter of the Premier League season still needing to be finished this summer, if possible.