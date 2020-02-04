David Luiz explains what Mikel Arteta has changed since replacing Unai Emery at Arsenal

Arsenal defender opens up on the importance of being happy.

David Luiz has spoken glowingly about the changes brought to Arsenal since Mikel Arteta replaced Unai Emery as manager.

The Brazilian, who was signed by Emery from Chelsea during the summer transfer window, has not had the most convincing start to life at the Emirates Stadium, though in fairness he’s not alone in being below par in this Gunners side this season.

Still, fans can perhaps now hope Luiz will improve as he admits Arteta has brought a positive atmosphere to the club that he feels is important.

Speaking to the official site, Luiz said: “What Mikel is trying to build is something big and I really believe in his philosophy, I really believe we can do something big this year and in the future, so I’m really, really happy because we have our way to go. This way, is it going to be a hard way? Yes. Is it going to be difficult to achieve? Yes, but it’s possible. Yes, it’s possible.”

He added: “I think the result of people when they are happy is 10 times better than when they are sad.

“I believe in this smile, I believe in the fun and I believe in these kind of things – and this is part of football. This is part of the life, but not just that is the main thing.

“I think you have to work hard and you have to understand what we represent, you have to understand the philosophy of the club, you have to understand and to know the history of the club, you have to understand how everybody is involved with the club and the people here inside the club, outside the club, the supporters everywhere in the world. I think this is the most important thing.

“When you know why you are doing something, I think you start to understand the way and the how of walking in this way. Mikel knows that, he has tried to help us and give us the direction and how to live life, how to be inside the club and for me, this is so important to have.”

Arsenal’s style of play certainly looks a lot more coherent since Arteta came in, and of course most fans will be aware that this is a long-term project with no easy quick-fix solutions just now.

It’s encouraging, however, to hear that the Spanish tactician really seems to be winning these players over for the time being.