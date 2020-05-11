Arsenal’s decision on Dani Ceballos future revealed, some will be disappointed

A report in Spain is claiming that Arsenal has no plans to extend Dani Ceballos’ loan beyond this season.

The Spaniard has been in fine form for the Gunners just before they suspended the Premier League.

He has, however, had a stop-start season at the Emirates but Mikel Arteta has reportedly been impressed by what he has seen of him so far.

The Spaniard didn’t start the Real Madrid loanee when he first became fit enough to play, but his application in their Dubai training camp impressed him and he has now seen him as an important member of his team.

Ceballos has recently refuted claims that he would be returning to Spain to join another Spanish team, however, his long-term goal remains to play for Los Blancos.

He is unlikely get a chance to play for Zinedine Zidane’s side when he returns, and a return to the Emirates for another loan has been talked about.

However, Spanish media outlet El Confidencial claims that the Gunners have no intention of bringing him back for another loan deal.

Arteta is expected to strengthen his team when the transfer window reopens, but the Spaniard will probably target free agents who can become Arsenal players long term and not just temporarily.