Arsenal’s defeat is simply another step on the path to success

It is not the end of us yet
Defeat is not loss, but a step on the path to success by Vuyo Mataka
It’s been a tough week for Arsenal, a draw against Brentford and a loss to Manchester City, kicking us off the top of the table. Arsenal have struggled for form since losing to Manchester United. It’s a slump at the worst time for Arsenal. The team has come to a plateau. The line-up is constant, the style of play is predictable and allowed teams to hindered Arsenal’s charge to the title. This has left the club in a vulnerable position, a position where the team has to change tactics and adapt to their new situation.
Arsenal have been flying for the past few months, with Bukayo Saka being the star play for the team. His composure and ability has been a driving force for us. Teams have realised his effectiveness and have put players on him to limit effect on the game. Other players are proving themselves, the likes of Odegaard, Martinelli and Nketiah, however, it hasn’t been enough. Granit Xhaka is having his best season at the club ,but tactically the team needs a more offensive midfielder that is able to beat the man and create the chance or take the shot.
The games against Brentford and Manchester City have shown that Arsenal’s playing style is rigid and predictable. With a lack of changes in the team, it makes it easier for teams to set up against us. The Arsenal bench is much improved, but there are not many game changers, especially in midfield. Possibly, allowing Fabio Vieira or Leandro Trossard into the midfield next to Odegaard could improve the team’s creativity, this is a question only Arteta can answer. The manager has quite the quandary to ponder.
Arsenal don’t play Manchester City every week, however, when the opportunity comes to show you’re champions you do not falter. At this moment Arsenal need results, they have the passion, but the individuals have to stand up and make a difference. Each game that passes the pressure builds on the team to do the impossible. Do Arsenal have the mental fortitude to fight for the trophy? or will their season end in capitulation, seeing Manchester City as victors again.
Every game matter now, make it count.
Vuyo Mataka
We can still win the PL but 1 point out of 9 points isn’t that great.
We need to bounce back and get back to the top.
Arsenal’s defeat is simply another step towards success, wtf that I have to say is the stupid is thing a have heard, quicker we sort Eddie with somebody else the better
Gotta admit I’m lost on this Article.
It means that defeat is part of the process. You think man city would be the team they are today without some defeats? Its the defeats that shows the team what they are capable of and how to improve. If you’re winning all the time, then slowly a mentality creaps in that says there’s nothing to improve on, and players start to get complacent. Sometimes you gotta fall down to see if you have it in you go dust yourself off and get up. Hopefully the boys have it in them. I’ve seen enough this season to know that they have it in them. Whether we win the title or not this year, all I know is Arsenal are back. We are a team that is taken seriously again after years of mediocrity
If we lose at Villa Park, it would mean:
– We’re not stable enough to be a title contender. It’s going to be difficult to bounce back after having a series of disappointing results
– Arteta and the coaches haven’t analyzed Man City’s last two games. The blueprint is there and the fix for our problems is pretty obvious, since Man City’s attacking formation is similar to ours
The defeat from Man City is normal, because Guardiola is one of the best managers in the world and Arteta’s tactics are similar to his. But I’d be really surprised if we lose against Aston Villa
Article reminds me of a quote from Nelson Mandela;
“I never lose, I win or I learn.” Great attitude to have, but unfortunately we have not seemed to learn (or at least show that we have) after the FA Cup, Everton, and Brentford matches.
Same tactics and expecting different results is madness. I mean FFS, inverted LB against City? That strategy against Pep who used it already with Zinchenko?
City very familiar with that tactic, and the player especially; his advantages and disadvantages. Sorry to say, but that tactic kills the LW attack and isolates Martinelli; no need to help the defenders. Add to that neither Xhaka or Zinchenko making runs and it gets very difficult on the left side attack.
I have to borrow Jon Fox’s ‘realism’ approach and state emphatically that it is better to lose now when we can recover than later when there will be no more room for manoeuvre. Any sensible person can see that there is a limit to how many games we can lose with the squad we have. Our players can’t all of a sudden become bad because some people disparage them. We are going to bounce back soon.
Swap martinelli with saka so you have a natural left footy on the left and a natural right foot on the right, defenders are reading the way saka etc plays when they know if they go down the wing they need to cut back on to there left to cross it in , Herzog it’s footy 101, put Nelson on the right or viera on the left and put either saka or martinelli as striker instead of Eddie, hes not a out and out striker and plz change our formation to 2 upfront least it gives more pressure on the defenders instead of Eddie running about lost for most of the game, we can still win the league but we need to start getting to the point where teams can’t read our game play when they know who is left wing right wing and 1 striker….COYG