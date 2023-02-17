Arsenal’s defeat is simply another step on the path to success

It is not the end of us yet

Defeat is not loss, but a step on the path to success by Vuyo Mataka

It’s been a tough week for Arsenal, a draw against Brentford and a loss to Manchester City, kicking us off the top of the table. Arsenal have struggled for form since losing to Manchester United. It’s a slump at the worst time for Arsenal. The team has come to a plateau. The line-up is constant, the style of play is predictable and allowed teams to hindered Arsenal’s charge to the title. This has left the club in a vulnerable position, a position where the team has to change tactics and adapt to their new situation.

Arsenal have been flying for the past few months, with Bukayo Saka being the star play for the team. His composure and ability has been a driving force for us. Teams have realised his effectiveness and have put players on him to limit effect on the game. Other players are proving themselves, the likes of Odegaard, Martinelli and Nketiah, however, it hasn’t been enough. Granit Xhaka is having his best season at the club ,but tactically the team needs a more offensive midfielder that is able to beat the man and create the chance or take the shot.

The games against Brentford and Manchester City have shown that Arsenal’s playing style is rigid and predictable. With a lack of changes in the team, it makes it easier for teams to set up against us. The Arsenal bench is much improved, but there are not many game changers, especially in midfield. Possibly, allowing Fabio Vieira or Leandro Trossard into the midfield next to Odegaard could improve the team’s creativity, this is a question only Arteta can answer. The manager has quite the quandary to ponder.

Arsenal don’t play Manchester City every week, however, when the opportunity comes to show you’re champions you do not falter. At this moment Arsenal need results, they have the passion, but the individuals have to stand up and make a difference. Each game that passes the pressure builds on the team to do the impossible. Do Arsenal have the mental fortitude to fight for the trophy? or will their season end in capitulation, seeing Manchester City as victors again.

Every game matter now, make it count.

