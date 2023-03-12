Arsenal’s leaking defence really need another clean sheet at Fulham to create an amazing record

The Gunners travel across London to take on the Fulham at Craven Cottage this afternoon, with Mikel Arteta hoping that Arsenal can stop giving the fans heart attacks by tightening up at the back again and negating the need to come from behind yet again.

We will also be a creating a record that has never happened before in history by winning all previous away fixtures in London without conceding a goal which is a quite amazing feat if they could do it today.

Mikel Arteta is at a loss to why he have suddenly started giving away silly early goals and allowing opponents to score from corners, which is why we have conced 4 goals in our last two games. The boss said in his prematch conference: “We are conceding some set plays, we are conceding a lot in games,” he said. “We conceded two goals against Bournemouth and against Sporting. If you want to be at the top, winning and winning and winning, you need clean sheets.

“We’ve been really good at preventing chances but not good enough in the last two weeks, and doing the right things in the box.”

Obviously just getting the three points will be the important thing to maintain our 5 point gap over Man City, but we really need to get our act together at the back if we want to make sure we get the win. Having been unbeaten in our last ten meetings with Fulham we should be going into this derby with great confidence, but one thing we have learnt lastely is that you cannot understimate ANY opponent in the League.

The Cottagers have only lost one game (0-1 to Spurs) in their 7 home games since the World Cup break, so there will no room for error this afternoon. I will be watching with trepidation….

Come on you Gunners!

