Arsenal’s defender search takes them to Germany

Arsenal has one of the strongest defences in the Premier League now, but they are not resting on their laurels.

Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes have formed an impressive defensive partnership at the club, and it would be hard for another defender to break into the team.

However, the best clubs in the world have depth, which is the reason they keep winning, and Arsenal must do the same to win trophies.

William Saliba will return to the club in the summer, but they are still searching for new defenders.

Sports Bild, as reported by Sport Witness, claims Arsenal has an interest in Borussia Dortmund’s Manuel Akanji.

The Swiss defender is entering the final year of his current deal at the club, and he has been unwilling to sign an extension.

BVB will now look to cash in on him in the summer, and they have secured the signing of at least two new defenders already.

The report claims several clubs are showing interest in his signature, and one of them is Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Having White, Saliba, Rob Holding, Akanji and Gabriel in our squad next season will mean we are well covered at the back.

The BVB man has a lot of experience in domestic and European football, which makes him a very attractive player.

Adding him to our squad will not be too expensive, considering his contract situation.