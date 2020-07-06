Arsenal’s defensive overhaul looking less-and-less likely following reports

Arsenal were recently said to be eyeing a complete overhaul of our defence, with at least five defenders having been linked with the exit door, but things look different at present.

David Luiz was one who entered into the final fortnight of his contract, before agreeing a new one-year deal, and now looks set to stay.

Shkodran Mustafi was also said to be on the transfer list for the coming window, along with Rob Holding and Sokratis, but the German is now in line for a new contract, The Sun believes.

Mustafi has been a mainstay of our backline since the restart, missing only 45 minutes of action since the Coronavirus pandemic put a halt to proceedings, and as a whole has become a key figure under the guise of Mikel Arteta since his return as coach in December.

Rob Holding still has three years left on his contract, and has also impressed since the restart, despite being shy of match action this term due to injury.

Sokratis may well be allowed to find a new club, while Hector Bellerin is currently being linked with a potential move also currently.

We will of course be welcoming William Saliba to the first-team squad, having agreed a deal last summer which would see him link up with our first team before the new season.

Has Mustafi done enough to warrant being considered a first-team regular going into the new season? Could he potentially partner Saliba ahead of Pablo Mari’s return from injury? Which defenders are simply not up to the standard?

Patrick