Arsenal’s defensive worries are easing ahead of Newcastle clash but Arteta still has injury concerns

Mikel Arteta has hinted that he will still have a tough time setting up his defense for Arsenal’s match against Newcastle.

Defenders Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior and Oleksander Zinchenko are all fit for selection. Gabriel and Ben White have a chance to make the matchday squad, and Takehiro Tomiyasu and Riccardo Calafiori are definitely out of that clash.

About Gabriel, Arteta said, “We have a training session today. If he can complete that, he’ll be available. He hasn’t had any training sessions yet, but if he’s able to do that today, he’ll be available to be in the squad.”

On the other hand, regarding White, Arteta stated, “With Ben, we don’t know yet. He hasn’t trained yet. He could not train; he could not get involved, so let’s wait and see if he’s available.”

If Gabriel is fit, he should start, but there’s no need to risk Ben White, as he can rest with Timber available. Given White’s recent struggles with fitness, playing him could result in his return to the treatment table.

Surely a back four of Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, and Myles Lewis Skelly should do the job.

You’ve probably noticed that I’m not pushing for a Partey-right back switch. Well, it is for a reason.The Newcastle game is well known for its physicality, especially in the middle of the park.

Given that this is a duels match, I would unleash Partey-Rice-Merino and trust that they would nullify the Magpies’ midfield dominance.

What do you think?

Daniel O

