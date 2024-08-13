Arsenal’s delay frustrates Spanish club who wants to move on from saga

The midfielder’s contract with Real Sociedad is expiring, and while he has been offered an extension by the Spanish club, he has yet to sign it, partly due to his desire to move to Arsenal.

Despite frequent rumours suggesting that he is already set to join Arsenal, the Gunners have not officially moved to secure the deal. This situation is now causing concern for Real Sociedad.

The Spanish club recently managed to convince Martin Zubimendi to stay and is keen to resolve Merino’s future as well. With the new season approaching quickly, Sociedad is eager to get clarity on Merino’s situation.

According to El Diario Vasco, Arsenal’s delay in making an official approach is causing anxiety for Sociedad, who want to finalise Merino’s future sooner rather than later.