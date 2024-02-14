Arsenal’s delays on Jorginho’s future encourages Juventus

Juventus has been tracking Jorginho for several seasons, sensing an opportunity to sign him at the end of this season. The Italian midfielder has been a key figure at the Emirates since joining Arsenal just a year ago.

Initially signed as a backup to Thomas Partey, persistent injuries to the Ghanaian have led to Jorginho playing a significant number of games. As he enters the final five months of his contract, speculation about his future has intensified.

Mikel Arteta has emphasised Jorginho’s importance to the Gunners, asserting that he will remain at the Emirates. However, with his current deal expiring in the summer and no new contract offered to the Euro 2020 winner, uncertainty lingers.

This situation is encouraging potential suitors, and a report on Calciomercato reveals that Juventus is closely monitoring Jorginho. The Italian club is hopeful that Arsenal will not extend his contract, allowing them to acquire him as a free agent in Serie A.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jorginho has shown great form in recent weeks, and we need to activate the one-year extension option on his current deal.

He is beginning to find his feet in the group and deserves to earn that new deal.

