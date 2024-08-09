Arsenal’s Three Double Winning Sides: Which Was Best?

Arsenal has completed the double (winning the top-flight league title and FA Cup in the same
season) on three occasions in 1970-71, 1997-98, and 2001-02.
Each of these double-winning sides had its unique characteristics, heroes, and stories. This
article delves into these historic teams, comparing their achievements and debating which of
them stands out as the best.
1970-71: The Pioneers
Arsenal’s first Double in the 1970-71 season was a groundbreaking achievement. Managed by
Bertie Mee, the team displayed resilience, consistency, and a knack for crucial victories.
This team included Frank McLintock who captained the side and was a defensive stalwart who
provided leadership and stability. The brilliant Charlie George also played a huge part including
scoring a memorable winner in the FA Cup final against Liverpool.
Arsenal secured the league title with a last-day victory against Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane, an unforgettable night for Gunners fans.
In the FA Cup Final, the Gunners clinched a dramatic 2-1 victory over Liverpool, with Charlie
George’s thunderbolt sealing the win in extra time.
This team was known for its defensive solidity and pragmatic approach. Mee’s side laid the
foundation for future successes and set a benchmark in English football. They were pioneers,
achieving something no Arsenal side had done before.
1997-98: Wenger’s Revolution
Arsène Wenger’s arrival in 1996 marked a new era for Arsenal. By the 1997-98 season, his
philosophy had fully taken root, and the team flourished with an exciting blend of flair and
discipline.
Integral to the team’s success was Dennis Bergkamp, the Dutch maestro whose creativity and
vision were unparalleled.
With the combination of midfield general Patrick Vieira, flying winger Marc Overmars and
legendary captain Tony Adams, Arsenal were simply unstoppable throughout the campaign.
Wenger’s team was a perfect blend of defensive solidity, provided by the famous back four, and
attacking flair. They played with a new-found elegance, revolutionising English football with a
continental style. This team marked the dawn of Wenger’s golden era at Arsenal.
2001-02: The Invincible Foundation
By the 2001-02 season, Wenger had further refined his squad, blending experienced stalwarts
with dynamic newcomers. This team was relentless, characterised by unbeaten runs and an
indomitable spirit.
By this time Thierry Henry had established himself as one of the best players in world football.
He was helped, not only by the brilliance of Bergkamp but the flair and energy provided by
Robert Pires and Freddie Ljungberg
This team was powerful and fluid, capable of winning with both style and substance. Their
league campaign was characterised by going unbeaten away from home, a precursor to the
Invincibles of 2003-04.
This side set the stage for one of the most remarkable achievements in
English football history
Which Double-Winning Side Was Best?
Deciding the best Double-winning side is subjective and depends on the criteria one values
most. The 1970-71 team were pioneers, setting a standard for future successes. The 1997-98
side revolutionised Arsenal’s playing style and began a new era under Wenger. The 2001-02
team, with their blend of style and dominance, arguably set the highest standard in terms of
overall performance and consistency.
Each team is legendary in its own right, contributing uniquely to Arsenal’s rich history. While the
2001-02 side might edge out the others for their near invincibility and the foundation they laid for future triumphs, the pioneering spirit of the 1970-71 team and the revolutionary impact of the 1997-98 team cannot be understated. Ultimately, these three sides collectively highlight the
enduring legacy and excellence of Arsenal Football Club.
For me it will always be the first, The Pioneers. The way they battled through against the dominant force (and “force” in every sense) in the league then, Revie’s Leeds Utd, and the powerful Liverpool team under the great Shanks was amazing.
We shouldn’t forget that Arsenal won the title on the Monday night away at Sp*rs (I was outside White Hart Lane with my dad and thousands of others listening to the radio commentary) and then the FA Cup on the following Saturday, coming from behind to win with Charlie George’s cannonball shot. Simply incredible to do that within a single week at the end of a gruelling 42 game season.
Of course, Wenger’s teams were more skilful and polished, and both their doubles were great achievements.
Unfortunately, the emergence of City and their domestic trophy clean sweep in 2018-19 has diminished the cache that winning “The Double” always had before that in England, but The Pioneers are still the choice for me.
You have such wonderful living memories. I’m so envious. Thanks for being a dedicated Gooner. I choose to ignore anything City has done since the Abu Dhabi take over.
Bertie
I agree with your post and remember it all so well.
Unlike you, my dad said I couldn’t go with him to WHL as he thought it would be too dangerous (the 70’s were a bit like that) but I did go with him to Wembley (my mother gave me her ticket- an act of supreme generosity that has remained with me.
Spurs won the double before us and I think the view was that such a feat would never be achieved again. He he!
Financially, the world has changed and so with it the opportunity to win doubles and trebles, but that in no way diminishes Wenger’s achievements with his two teams
Something else I remember about that night at White Hart Lane is that my brother (who was at home) said that the presenter of the BBC’s flagship Panorama (current affairs) programme that was on Monday nights then announced the news of Arsenal’s win at the end of the broadcast. Unheard of at the BBC in those days.
Which is why when people say Arteta is a great manager and this is a great side I say no they are good
The teams in this article were great sides
For me has to be the 1st one. I was at White Hart Lane for that incredible night. It was just chaos, getting in, on the pitch afterwards and finally getting home well after midnight with my parents wondering where I had been so late. The other 2 were great achievements but I shall always remember that 1st one.
Lucky you getting a ticket. They do say there were as many people outside the stadium as inside that night. As one of those outside, I can believe it.