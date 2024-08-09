Arsenal’s Three Double Winning Sides: Which Was Best?

Arsenal has completed the double (winning the top-flight league title and FA Cup in the same

season) on three occasions in 1970-71, 1997-98, and 2001-02.

Each of these double-winning sides had its unique characteristics, heroes, and stories. This

article delves into these historic teams, comparing their achievements and debating which of

them stands out as the best.

1970-71: The Pioneers

Arsenal’s first Double in the 1970-71 season was a groundbreaking achievement. Managed by

Bertie Mee, the team displayed resilience, consistency, and a knack for crucial victories.

This team included Frank McLintock who captained the side and was a defensive stalwart who

provided leadership and stability. The brilliant Charlie George also played a huge part including

scoring a memorable winner in the FA Cup final against Liverpool.

Arsenal secured the league title with a last-day victory against Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane, an unforgettable night for Gunners fans.

In the FA Cup Final, the Gunners clinched a dramatic 2-1 victory over Liverpool, with Charlie

George’s thunderbolt sealing the win in extra time.

This team was known for its defensive solidity and pragmatic approach. Mee’s side laid the

foundation for future successes and set a benchmark in English football. They were pioneers,

achieving something no Arsenal side had done before.

1997-98: Wenger’s Revolution

Arsène Wenger’s arrival in 1996 marked a new era for Arsenal. By the 1997-98 season, his

philosophy had fully taken root, and the team flourished with an exciting blend of flair and

discipline.

Integral to the team’s success was Dennis Bergkamp, the Dutch maestro whose creativity and

vision were unparalleled.

With the combination of midfield general Patrick Vieira, flying winger Marc Overmars and

legendary captain Tony Adams, Arsenal were simply unstoppable throughout the campaign.

Wenger’s team was a perfect blend of defensive solidity, provided by the famous back four, and

attacking flair. They played with a new-found elegance, revolutionising English football with a

continental style. This team marked the dawn of Wenger’s golden era at Arsenal.

2001-02: The Invincible Foundation

By the 2001-02 season, Wenger had further refined his squad, blending experienced stalwarts

with dynamic newcomers. This team was relentless, characterised by unbeaten runs and an

indomitable spirit.

By this time Thierry Henry had established himself as one of the best players in world football.

He was helped, not only by the brilliance of Bergkamp but the flair and energy provided by

Robert Pires and Freddie Ljungberg

This team was powerful and fluid, capable of winning with both style and substance. Their

league campaign was characterised by going unbeaten away from home, a precursor to the

Invincibles of 2003-04.

This side set the stage for one of the most remarkable achievements in

English football history

Which Double-Winning Side Was Best?

Deciding the best Double-winning side is subjective and depends on the criteria one values

most. The 1970-71 team were pioneers, setting a standard for future successes. The 1997-98

side revolutionised Arsenal’s playing style and began a new era under Wenger. The 2001-02

team, with their blend of style and dominance, arguably set the highest standard in terms of

overall performance and consistency.

Each team is legendary in its own right, contributing uniquely to Arsenal’s rich history. While the

2001-02 side might edge out the others for their near invincibility and the foundation they laid for future triumphs, the pioneering spirit of the 1970-71 team and the revolutionary impact of the 1997-98 team cannot be understated. Ultimately, these three sides collectively highlight the

enduring legacy and excellence of Arsenal Football Club.