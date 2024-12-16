Arsenal’s draw with Everton has left me confused as much as disappointed

Declan Rice of Arsenal runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal don’t make sense after Everton draw

After seeing Arsenal’s 0-0 draw with Everton today, I simply couldn’t help but scratch my head in not only disappointment but confusion.

How could we not score at all, against a side who was beaten by Southampton 1-0, to give The Saints their only victory of the season and who are currently rock bottom of the Premier League since coming up?

In the week we were flying against AS Monaco in the Champions League (hailed the greatest club competition in Europe and the World), it’s hard to understand, yet alone imagine the fact that we won 3-0 earlier on in the week.

To put things into perspective to explain how bad the 0-0 draw was against the Toffees today, they didn’t even have a shot on target, and still we couldn’t beat them!

Last Sunday we drew 1-1 against Fulham who The Gunner’s should’ve beaten too but didn’t, I thought after our impressive display in Europe it meant we would return to winning ways today. I guessed wrong annoyingly!

If we’d played two top four sides and drawn twice it would’ve been forgivable, but we’ve played two teams who would be content with a top half finish come May.

The North Londoner’s have had too many draws in the Premier League and you can see it in our current position, where we’ve failed to make ground on Liverpool in first, who despite dropping points against Fulham today are still six above us with a game in hand, where they could re-extend it to nine again devastatingly! Chelsea are also now one point above us and in second with Arsenal now trailing in third only two points in front of underdogs Nottingham Forest in fourth.

With the return of captain Martin Odegaard we looked as if we could never struggle to score a goal again, but today with the magic man in the team, we couldn’t. It means that Arsenal’s previous goalscoring issues this season were universal and not because of the absence of one man who I admittedly believed made the overall difference to our attack and results.

This wasn’t completely true. Arsenal as a team are struggling with creativity and connection in the final third, including the Norwegian against Everton at home.

We need to not only win cup competition matches but league ones too. Arsenal are supposedly aiming to win the Premiership this season after two disappointing attempts at clinching the league the previous two years from winning positions.

Now let’s go and get it! As they say “there’s only one Arsenal.”

Liam Harding

