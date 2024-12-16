Arsenal’s draw with Everton has left me confused as much as disappointed

Arsenal don’t make sense after Everton draw
After seeing Arsenal’s 0-0 draw with Everton today, I simply couldn’t help but scratch my head in not only disappointment but confusion.
How could we not score at all, against a side who was beaten by Southampton 1-0, to give The Saints their only victory of the season and who are currently rock bottom of the Premier League since coming up?
In the week we were flying against AS Monaco in the Champions League (hailed the greatest club competition in Europe and the World), it’s hard to understand, yet alone imagine the fact that we won 3-0 earlier on in the week.
To put things into perspective to explain how bad the 0-0 draw was against the Toffees today, they didn’t even have a shot on target, and still we couldn’t beat them!
Last Sunday we drew 1-1 against Fulham who The Gunner’s should’ve beaten too but didn’t, I thought after our impressive display in Europe it meant we would return to winning ways today. I guessed wrong annoyingly!
If we’d played two top four sides and drawn twice it would’ve been forgivable, but we’ve played two teams who would be content with a top half finish come May.
The North Londoner’s have had too many draws in the Premier League and you can see it in our current position, where we’ve failed to make ground on Liverpool in first, who despite dropping points against Fulham today are still six above us with a game in hand, where they could re-extend it to nine again devastatingly! Chelsea are also now one point above us and in second with Arsenal now trailing in third only two points in front of underdogs Nottingham Forest in fourth.
With the return of captain Martin Odegaard we looked as if we could never struggle to score a goal again, but today with the magic man in the team, we couldn’t. It means that Arsenal’s previous goalscoring issues this season were universal and not because of the absence of one man who I admittedly believed made the overall difference to our attack and results.
This wasn’t completely true. Arsenal as a team are struggling with creativity and connection in the final third, including the Norwegian against Everton at home.
We need to not only win cup competition matches but league ones too. Arsenal are supposedly aiming to win the Premiership this season after two disappointing attempts at clinching the league the previous two years from winning positions.
Now let’s go and get it! As they say “there’s only one Arsenal.”
Liam Harding
I feel your pain Liam.
I have been so frustrated this season. The Everton game just drained the energy out of me. I just can’t believe how stale we have become this season.
I don’t know what to say…. I am just confused myself..
How can you say Arsenal have become stale?
We are two weeks away from 2025. In 2024 (check thisfact yourself) we have lost just THREE LEAGUE GAMES in the whole year (and only ONE at home) Jeez Arsenal really are awful aren’t they. I suppose thats all Arteta’sfault!
This season we have won 50% of our games, scored less goals than last season and conceded more at the same point in time.
We have less points and scored less from open play.
Last 3 PL games zero goals from open play.
I think stale sums it up perfectly.
It is not about tired. legs but about matching. strategy. with strategy. When Arsenal opponents come in and adapted the defence strategy , the onus. was on ARTETA. to come up. with a strategy too to ward off the defensive plan of the opponents. Alas ! Arsenal continued to play the same way hence unable. to break into the. defence of the opponents. Same in Fulham , same in Everton.
Is it not time we go. for a good striker ? Isak ? and forget about depending on Harverzt who’s always not in the critical game ?
The ball is in Arsenals court .
The one big point is the creativity has nothing to do with Odergaard in or out of the team. Its a tactical problem and one that has been there for years. All Odergaard does is, work his butt off and feed Saka. As far as anything else, he isn’t assigned to do. He should be given more freedom to feed both wings from more central and a striker but we haven’t got one for him to feed.