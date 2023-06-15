Arsenal’s dream of signing Gundogan is still alive as he rejects one suitor

Arsenal remains hopeful they can lure Ilkay Gundogan to the Emirates in this transfer window as he prepares to leave Manchester City as a free agent.

The German has been one of the finest players in the world in the last few weeks and would be sought-after in this transfer window.

He seems reluctant to extend his stay at City and probably wants to leave when the ovation is the loudest. This has encouraged Arsenal to show an interest in his signature and the Gunners have been pursuing a move for him in the last week.

Mikel Arteta is eager for him to become the latest player to swap the Etihad for the Emirates, but there is serious competition for his signature. Barcelona has been named as the favourite. He is also wanted by his former club Borussia Dortmund.

However, Sport Bild reveals he has told Dortmund he is not re-joining them, which could be a good sign for Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gundogan would be a key player for us, but this transfer is tricky to pull off because he might want to leave England.

The German has won several trophies at City and joining another Premier League club might be a decision he struggles to make.

