Arsenal’s dressing room divided over Ozil recall

The Telegraph says that there is a division in the Arsenal dressing room over the recall of Mesut Ozil.

The German hasn’t played for the club since March and he wasn’t registered to play any competitive game for them this season as well.

He has been sidelined for much of the campaign, but the Gunners can register players again in the next transfer window.

They could add him to their squad at that time, but Mikel Arteta alone has to make that decision.

The Spaniard has watched as his team has lacked creativity and there have been calls from outside the club for him to give Ozil another chance.

The report says that the most senior members of the team have been unimpressed by the axing of the German midfielder, and they want him to be recalled when registration opens again next month.

Arteta has a very big squad, and he has had to axe Ozil and the likes of Sokratis Papastathopoulos because of that.

But the senior players at the club wants both players to be recalled to the team as their experience could be valuable in the second half of the campaign.