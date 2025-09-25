Arsenal’s dressing room will begin to question Arteta reckons pundit

Gary Neville has raised concerns that Arsenal’s players may soon begin to question Mikel Arteta’s tactical approach, particularly in high-profile matches where he appears to prioritise defensive solidity over attacking freedom. Despite the club’s acquisition of several attacking talents, which has strengthened the squad with more individuals capable of deciding matches, Neville believes the current system risks stifling creativity.

Arsenal remain determined to compete for the championship, and their ability to score goals will be central to that ambition. Nevertheless, when facing top opponents, the strategy has often leaned towards caution, with a greater emphasis placed on avoiding mistakes rather than taking bold attacking risks.

Neville’s Tactical Observations

Speaking after observing Arsenal’s performance against Manchester City, Neville voiced his opinion on the matter. As quoted by Metro Sport, he remarked:

‘The big thing for me is the players. He names that team on Friday afternoon or, let’s say, Thursday afternoon in training and he leaves out Eze and he leaves out Martinelli and he puts in Trossard and Merino.

‘I guarantee you that dressing room, straight away, are looking at him and thinking, “Hmm, you’ve done it the same again, you’ve done it at Anfield and a little bit at Old Trafford, but certainly at Anfield.”’

His comments highlight a belief that repeated cautious decisions could influence the players’ confidence in their manager’s vision, especially if they feel that creative players are being underutilised.

Balancing Stability and Creativity

While such criticism carries weight, there is also recognition that Arteta has delivered significant progress during his tenure. The manager has instilled discipline, stability and a sense of identity that has pushed Arsenal closer to their long-term objectives. Trust in his leadership remains strong, with supporters and players alike aware that difficult and sometimes controversial decisions are part of elite management.

Arteta has already demonstrated that he can guide the team through challenges, making bold calls that have, more often than not, paid dividends. The balance between defensive resilience and attacking flair is a delicate one, yet his track record suggests that he is well placed to manage this dynamic.

Ultimately, while debates around tactics will continue, there is confidence that Arsenal’s manager has both the authority and the capability to lead the club towards its ambitions.

