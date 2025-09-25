Arsenal’s dressing room will begin to question Arteta reckons pundit

Gary Neville has raised concerns that Arsenal’s players may soon begin to question Mikel Arteta’s tactical approach, particularly in high-profile matches where he appears to prioritise defensive solidity over attacking freedom. Despite the club’s acquisition of several attacking talents, which has strengthened the squad with more individuals capable of deciding matches, Neville believes the current system risks stifling creativity.
Arsenal remain determined to compete for the championship, and their ability to score goals will be central to that ambition. Nevertheless, when facing top opponents, the strategy has often leaned towards caution, with a greater emphasis placed on avoiding mistakes rather than taking bold attacking risks.
Neville’s Tactical Observations
Speaking after observing Arsenal’s performance against Manchester City, Neville voiced his opinion on the matter. As quoted by Metro Sport, he remarked:
‘The big thing for me is the players. He names that team on Friday afternoon or, let’s say, Thursday afternoon in training and he leaves out Eze and he leaves out Martinelli and he puts in Trossard and Merino.
‘I guarantee you that dressing room, straight away, are looking at him and thinking, “Hmm, you’ve done it the same again, you’ve done it at Anfield and a little bit at Old Trafford, but certainly at Anfield.”’
His comments highlight a belief that repeated cautious decisions could influence the players’ confidence in their manager’s vision, especially if they feel that creative players are being underutilised.
Balancing Stability and Creativity
While such criticism carries weight, there is also recognition that Arteta has delivered significant progress during his tenure. The manager has instilled discipline, stability and a sense of identity that has pushed Arsenal closer to their long-term objectives. Trust in his leadership remains strong, with supporters and players alike aware that difficult and sometimes controversial decisions are part of elite management.
Arteta has already demonstrated that he can guide the team through challenges, making bold calls that have, more often than not, paid dividends. The balance between defensive resilience and attacking flair is a delicate one, yet his track record suggests that he is well placed to manage this dynamic.
Ultimately, while debates around tactics will continue, there is confidence that Arsenal’s manager has both the authority and the capability to lead the club towards its ambitions.
Gary Neville is ever so quick to dish out opinions about Arsenal & Arteta.
Remind me again pls, how well did u do as a manager kind sir? 🤔
While what he says might be far from the truth, he might have just put some thoughts into the mind of the players by saying dis.
I’m confident though this isn’t the case for now
The perfect gift for the media and Neville’s dream, dissension and instability in the Arsenal dressing room (whether it actually exists or alternatively they are successful in convincing their audience that it exists).
Well with some fans now beginning to question his team selections and tactics, I for one hope that the players start asking questions.
Because the fans won’t be listened to.
Hopefully the players won’t listen to them either as the players know much more than we do about football and I hope the players always ask questions of their coaches and managers and consider the answers with the understanding that they are the students not the teachers.
Arteta is like a smooth operator.
I believe he has all the players under his influence.
One can say he even has Stan and Josh Kroenke under his strong charm.
I wouldn’t be surprised if they give him a new contract by next year.
Hopefully, Berta is immune to his charm and question his ways that leads to winning no trophies.
Left to me, I will just let him run his contract down and only renew it if he wins a trophy while his contract lasts.