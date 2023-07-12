Arsenal’s Edu can’t go a summer without signing a promising Brazilian for a good price (Plus video)

Edu came to Arsenal from Brazil and has great contacts over in his home country. His first recommendation to Arsenal was Gabriel Martinelli, and we know how that turned out, and last year he signed up Marquinhos, who has still not completely established himself, but came with glowing reviews of his latent talent.

Now, according to recent reports, Arsenal has taken an unsurprising turn in their transfer strategy by showing interest in signing Gremio midfielder Bitello.

Representatives from the Gunners have reportedly been dispatched to Brazil in an attempt to secure the 23-year-old’s signature.

Bitello, who is yet to be capped at the international level, has attracted attention from various clubs due to his impressive performances that helped Gremio earn promotion to the top-flight last season. With seven goals and three assists to his name, the talented Brazilian has certainly caught the eye.

This potential move for Bitello comes as a surprise, considering Arsenal’s current transfer focus on established players. However, Brazilian outlet Correio do Povo claims that Mikel Arteta’s team is ready to make a bid for the versatile attacking midfielder.

Having showcased his abilities in multiple midfield positions last season, Bitello could serve as a cost-effective alternative to other targets, such as Romeo Lavia, who Arsenal has been linked with during the summer transfer window. The Gunners had representatives present at Bitello’s recent match, indicating their serious intent.

Reports from Brazil suggest that Gremio would demand a fee of at least €10 million (£8.5 million) for Bitello. However, the Brazilian’s versatility could prove valuable at the Emirates, as he is capable of playing in deep and attacking midfield positions, as well as on the right wing.

Bitello’s statistics highlight his dangerous nature in possession and his ability to deliver incisive passes. In his 13 appearances in the Brazilian Serie A, he has already scored three goals, showcasing his adaptability and versatility on the field.

And here are some highlights showing his ability….

Should the deal materialize, Arsenal would not only be adding a promising Brazilian to their ranks, but also acquiring a player who possesses the skills and versatility to contribute significantly to Mikel Arteta’s tactical plans for the upcoming season and in the long-term..